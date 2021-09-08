Three reasons why Quant’s price has grown 200% in the last month

Interoperability between blockchain networks has emerged as one of the most important developments in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, required by users to transfer value more cost-effectively.

Quant (QNT), a protocol focused on interoperability that has recently seen its price at new all-time highs, is a project designed to help companies integrate and manage distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that since it hit a low of $ 178 on September 1, the price of QNT has risen 117%, marking a new all-time high of $ 387 on September 6. It also recorded a record 24-hour volume of $ 740 million.

QNT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

There could be three reasons for QNT’s price increase: the recent protocol update to Overledger 2.0.5, the launch of the Quant developer program, and greater access to its offering following listing on major exchanges.

Interoperability expands

The release of Overledger 2.0.5, gateway designed for companies, offers universal interoperability between various protocols and allows users to connect any system to any network or DLT.

“Overledger 2.0.5 released to connect ecosystems with stablecoins, DeFi, NFTs and popular ERC20 / ERC721 digital assets for clearing and settlement. The new payment API integrates across different types of digital assets with just a few lines of code. “

Overledger 2.0.5 released to bridge ecosystems with Stablecoins, DeFi, NFTs & popular ERC20 / ERC721 digital assets for clearing & settlement.



The new Payment API settles between different digital asset types with a few lines of code.



More: https://t.co/Qte4ot49yJ #NFT pic.twitter.com/R7NybtFZIS – Quant (@quant_network) September 7, 2021

The Overledger Payment API supports clearing and settlement between different digital assets and stablecoins. Collateralize NFTs with stablecoins and allow multi-DLT DeFi payments to be made by combining lending and staking products with new settlement options.

QNT offers incentives to developers

A second reason for the growing strength seen in Quant is the launch of the “Quant Developer Program,” designed to incentivize new developers to join the ecosystem.

Active communities are a hallmark of thriving blockchain ecosystems, and developers play a crucial role, creating on-demand applications and protocols that attract users and encourage on-chain activity.

Successful networks like Polkadot, Ethereum, and Cosmos all have extremely active developer communities – if Quant is able to replicate this level of activity, the network has a good chance of thriving.

Quotes on major exchanges increase trading volumes

Third reason for QNT’s strong performance is the availability of the token on the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the industry.

In recent months, QNT has been added to Coinbase and Binance, which took its daily trading volume from a daily average of 9 million to over $ 740 million on September 6:

“QNT will launch on Coinbase and iOS and Android apps within the next 15 minutes. You may need to update the app to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or deposit QNT. We will update you when the token becomes available.”

QNT is launching on https://t.co/bCG11KveHS & in the iOS & Android apps within the next 15 mins. You may need to update your app to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store QNT. We will update when all are fully live. https://t.co/8JSiuLsAmJ – Coinbase (@coinbase) June 24, 2021

The views expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph.com. Every trade carries risks, you should conduct your research before making a decision.