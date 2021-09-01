Three reasons why the approval of a Bitcoin ETF would change the cards on the table From CoinTelegraph



Three reasons why the approval of a Bitcoin ETF would change the cards



Some financial experts believe that the price of cryptocurrencies is driven solely by investor speculation, and in recent years detractors have suggested that fixed income instruments such as Treasury bills have no relation to digital assets. This view is quite accurate, as currently most institutions are not allowed to invest in (BTC) and altcoins.

Public pension funds, pension plans, fixed income, and most non-leveraged equity and multi-market mutual funds can only invest in certain asset classes. These limits result from the underlying regulation, the fund’s charter and the risk assessment.

Not all funds can invest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Contrary to what one might think, the mutual fund manager does not have absolute control over the investment decision. The fund administrator is a third party company that acts as an intermediary between the manager and the investors, to verify and distribute investment-related assets.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph