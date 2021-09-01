Three reasons why the approval of a Bitcoin ETF would change the cards on the table From CoinTelegraph

by
Loading...
Advertisements


Three reasons why the approval of a Bitcoin ETF would change the cards

Some financial experts believe that the price of cryptocurrencies is driven solely by investor speculation, and in recent years detractors have suggested that fixed income instruments such as Treasury bills have no relation to digital assets. This view is quite accurate, as currently most institutions are not allowed to invest in (BTC) and altcoins.

Public pension funds, pension plans, fixed income, and most non-leveraged equity and multi-market mutual funds can only invest in certain asset classes. These limits result from the underlying regulation, the fund’s charter and the risk assessment.

Not all funds can invest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Contrary to what one might think, the mutual fund manager does not have absolute control over the investment decision. The fund administrator is a third party company that acts as an intermediary between the manager and the investors, to verify and distribute investment-related assets.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment

© 2021 D1SoftBall News | All Rights Reserved.