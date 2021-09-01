Three reasons why the approval of a Bitcoin ETF would change the cards

Some financial experts believe that the price of cryptocurrencies is driven solely by investor speculation, and in recent years detractors have suggested that fixed income instruments such as Treasury bills have no relation to digital assets. This view is quite accurate, as currently most institutions are not allowed to invest in Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins.

Public pension funds, pension plans, fixed income, and most non-leveraged equity and multi-market mutual funds can only invest in certain asset classes. These limits result from the underlying regulation, the fund’s charter and the risk assessment.

Not all funds can invest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Contrary to what one might think, the mutual fund manager does not have absolute control over the investment decision. The fund administrator is a third party company that acts as an intermediary between the manager and the investors, to verify and distribute investment-related assets.

Therefore, the fund administrator could determine that a particular instrument represents a significant risk, and thus limit its exposure or deny access altogether. The trust fund, in this case, is the investment vehicle used by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, and carries a credit risk of the issuer.

Breakdown of Amundi funds by asset class. Source: Amundi

Global asset managers will typically have fixed income exposure of 30% to 60%, so they are very unlikely to have exposure to cryptocurrencies. Amundi, Europe’s leading investment firm with over $ 2.1 trillion in assets under management, is a prime example.

According to BCG Group, the global assets sector has surpassed $ 100 trillion, with North America holding nearly 50%. Unfortunately, these astronomical figures cause analysts to incorrectly relate those numbers to the Bitcoin ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) tool:

“#Grayscale has partnered with BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custodian bank with $ 41- trillion in custody assets. In February 2021, #BNYMellon announced entry into the #Crypto world. Great move by Grayscale. in the battle for a #Bitcoin ETF. @ Grayscale @BNYMellon #etf #bitcoinetf. “

#Grayscale has partnered BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custodian bank with $ 41 Trillion in assets in custody. In Feb 2021, #BNYMellon announced they were entering the #Crypto space. Big move by Grayscale in the battle for a #Bitcoin ETF.@Grayscale @BNYMellon #etf #bitcoinetf pic.twitter.com/RfSO7UOKGS – Thinking Crypto – YouTube Channel & Podcast (@ ThinkingCrypto1) July 13, 2021

According to Reuters, more than half of all corporate bonds investment-grade in the eurozone they are now trading at negative yields. This includes $ 7.7 trillion of public debt, which represents 70.8% of the total.

The Financial Times reported that the value of negative-yielding global debt exceeded $ 16.5 trillion, fueled by more pessimistic investor outlooks and central bank bond purchases.

Investors will gradually exit fixed income strategies

There is reason to believe that investors who make negative returns will eventually shift to riskier assets, even if a full shift to cryptocurrencies is unlikely. However, the most likely beneficiaries will be non-leveraged multi-assets and alternative investments, as these instruments usually carry less risk than equities, structured assets and high-yield bonds.

As a result, any approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission will open the door to a wide range of funds that are currently excluded from exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Even if the ETF were reserved exclusively for a portion of the shares and multi-asset classes, the new instrument would not even need to raise $ 500 billion to push Bitcoin’s market capitalization above $ 2 trillion. Just think that less than 2.5 million coins are currently available on exchanges, equivalent to $ 125 billion.

Commodity funds are the best candidate

Commodity ETFs are worth $ 263 billion globally, according to iShares. Considering that not all mutual funds are listed, it is reasonable to assume that the actual number exceeds $ 500 billion.

This means that a simple 1% allocation from this specific asset class equals $ 5 billion – such an investment would surely be enough to push Bitcoin’s price above its all-time high of $ 65,000.

If and when a BTC ETF is approved, traders will tend to anticipate the potential inflow as soon as it is announced, regardless of the fact that these products could only acquire $ 5 billion in the first few months.

As long as governments and central banks continue to inject liquidity, buy bonds and issue stimulus packages, there will be a gradual influx of riskier assets, increasing demand for the ETF.

The views expressed herein are solely those ofauthor and do not necessarily reflect Cointelegraph’s ideas. Every trade involves risk. You should conduct your research before making a decision.