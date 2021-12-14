Three reasons why the price of Ethereum could drop below $ 3,000 by the end of 2021

Ethereum’s native token Ether (ETH) hit an all-time high of $ 4,867 in November. In the following month it collapsed by almost 20%, driven by real estate sales.

Now the price of ETH is hovering around $ 4,000, and risks of further sell-offs are emerging in the form of various technical and fundamental indicators.

Ascending wedge in the ETH chart

First, Ether appears to have plotted a breakout from an “ascending wedge,” bearish reversal pattern that forms when the price moves up within two converging trend lines.

Simply put, as the price of Ether approaches the apex of the wedge, it risks breaking the lower boundary of the pattern, a move that many analysts consider to be a signal for further incoming losses. In this case, the profit target is at a distance equal to the maximum height of the wedge measured from the breakout point.

ETH / USD weekly chart with ascending wedge. Source: TradingView

As a result, the rising wedge target places Ether at around $ 2,800, close to its 50-week EMA.

Bearish divergence

The bearish outlook in the Ether market emerges despite its ability to withstand the enormous selling pressures seen in the crypto markets in recent weeks.

For example, Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 30% nearly a month after hitting a new all-time high of $ 69,000 in early November, posting a more significant correction than Ether over the same period. This has prompted many analysts to call Ether a “hedge” against the drop in Bitcoin’s price, while ETH / BTC was returning to its highest levels in over three years.

However, Ether’s recent rally has coincided with a decline in its Relative Strength Index (RSI), signaling a growing divergence between price and momentum.

ETH / USD weekly chart with divergence between price and RSI. Source: TradingView

Furthermore, the recent ETH price pullback saw the RSI drop below 70, a classic sell signal.

The Fed’s dot plot

Further bearish signals for Ether come ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting starting December 14, where the central bank will discuss how quickly it may need to reduce its $ 120 billion-a-month asset purchase program. in order to obtain sufficient flexibility for potential rate hikes starting next year.

Just last month, the Fed has announced that it will scale back its bond purchases at a rate of $ 15 billion a month, suggesting that the stimulus will cease by June 2022. However, a series of recent troubled labor markets and ever-increasing inflationary pressures have prompted the Fed to stop tapering. “maybe a few months in advance.“

“Next week, 20 central banks will hold meetings as inflation continues to rise and final decisions for 2021 are expected for the Fed, ECB, BoJ, BoE, together responsible for half of the global economy. Central bank balance sheets have risen in tandem with new ATHs, but now a divergence could form. “

20 CenBanks hold meetings next week as inflation keeps rising w / final decisions for 2021 due at Fed, ECB, BoJ, BoE which together responsible for half of world econ. CenBank balance sheets have risen in lockstep to ATHs, but now there could be divergence. https://t.co/GgOLGCNbjR pic.twitter.com/mrrhwUVcet – Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) December 12, 2021

Market expectations have also adapted. A Financial Times poll of 48 economists anticipates the stimulus will end by March 2022, with most respondents expecting a rate hike in the second quarter.

The period of expansionary monetary policies after March 2020 was instrumental in the 3,330% rally recorded in the ETH price. As a result, some analysts say the growing likelihood of tapering could severely dampen the current momentum, or even the bull market in general.

“Hence I expect a very aggressive approach from the Fed as they will recognize that we are in a bubble and something extreme needs to be done. After that we will have our multi-year bear market. “

From there I expect a very aggressive approach from the Fed because they’ll recognize we are in a bubble and something extreme needs to be done. Then we get our multi-year bear market. – KALEO (@CryptoKaleo) December 10, 2021

Markets anticipate that the Fed will update its economic measures and projections this week. In doing so, other central banks will adjust the dot plot to encourage a rate hike earlier than expected and counter rising inflation.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.