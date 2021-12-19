Three reasons why the price of Solana (SOL) could chart further rises in 2022

Solana (SOL) has become one of the main contenders in the smart contract segment. Over the past year, the total blocked value (TVL) on the network has grown by $ 660 million across more than 40 decentralized applications, reaching an all-time high of over $ 11 billion.

Despite this growth, investors are wondering if the current $ 56 billion market capitalization is justified, and how it looks when compared to competing networks like Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC).

Performance chart of Avalanche, Solana, Binance Coin, and Polygon. Source: TradingView

Analyzing the price performances over the last six months, the separation of Terra (LUNA), Solana and Avalanche from the remaining smart contract platforms is evident.

Strong institutional interest in the Solana ecosystem

Solana’s market cap is more than double that of Avalanche and Terra, equal to $ 26 billion. The latest Solana news shows a notable array of institutional investments, from Solana Labs’ private $ 314 million token sale in June to Orca’s $ 18 million fundraising, Solana-based DEX project, in September.

There is plenty of hard evidence of a growing ecosystem judging by investor interest. However, to understand the effectiveness of Solana in terms of scalability, it is necessary to evaluate its usage parameters.

The number of active addresses on Solana’s Dapps is a good starting point.

Most active apps in the last 7 days of Solana, Ethereum, Avalanche and Polygon. Source: DappRadar

Ethereum’s leading Dapp for active addresses is Uniswap, with 188,200. So, Raydium’s 97,600 weekly users are pretty impressive considering it was only launched 10 months ago. As of February 2021, Uniswap already had a $ 4.3 billion TVL.

Turning to Magic Eden, a Solana NFT marketplace, its 58,400 weekly active addresses represent more than half that of OpenSea on Ethereum, the absolute market leader in volume and user activity.

User activity on Avalanche is highly concentrated on the Trader Joe decentralized finance app, but its $ 715 million weekly volume pales in comparison to Uniswap’s 22.1 billion and Raydium’s 12.5 billion. The same goes for Polygon, with $ 573 million in trading assets on its DEX QuickSwap.

Solana has the third largest futures market

Currently, Solana has the third largest open interest among the futures markets, the most relevant parameter for derivative contracts. This indicator aggregates the total number of contracts held by market participants regardless of recent trading activity.

Aggregate open interest of Solana futures. Source: CoinGlass

Despite the drastic drop after the November 8 peak at $ 1.9 billion, the current open interest of futures at $ 860 million places Solana in third place among derivatives markets. Futures on Binance Coin (BNB) totaled $ 520 million, followed by Terra (LUNA) with $ 430 million.

Solana leader in TVL, users and derivatives markets

Undoubtedly, on-chain data and derivatives markets show an impressive amount of activity for Solana. The network’s TVL has increased 15 times in the past six months, and DApp users on Solana are nearly half of the users on the Ethereum network.

It appears that Solana is rapidly closing the gap in three important metrics: TVL, active users, and derivatives markets. Competitors like Terra, Avalanche and Polygon still seem distant, potentially justifying the higher market cap.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to theauthor and do not necessarily reflect Cointelegraph’s views. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.