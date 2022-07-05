Three reasons why you should see “Spencer”, Lady Di’s tape now available on Prime Video

Pablo Larraín directs this film that imagines what Princess Diana’s last Christmas party was like with the British Royal Family. (Prime Video)

In 1992, Lady Di Y Charles of Wales They announced their separation and this was just the beginning of one of the most stormy episodes of the British Royal Family. But… what led to the Princess Diana to make this decision? spencer is a biographical drama directed by Paul Larrain who imagines what Diana’s last Christmas party was like (Kristen Stewart) as royalty.

“Charles is openly cavorting with Camilla Parker-Bowles, forcing Diana to play the ruthless role of royal mistress and wife to the paparazzi who follow her every move. Will she stay here herself, at Sandringham, a burden to herself and the Crown? Or will she free herself and live her life as she wishes?”, the description holds. Why should you see this movie that premiered a few days ago in Prime Video ?

Kristen Stewart plays Lady Di in this biographical drama. (Prime Video)

A fictional account of the release of Lady Di

Only Lady Di in life he was able to tell a little about the traumatic experience of his days as part of the British royal familybut after her death, more details were revealed through books and recorded conversations in which she opened up about her stumbled marriage to the Prince carlos and the media pressure he suffered from the press. Steven Knightcreator of Peaky Blinderstakes this historical figure and pours it into a script riddled with fictitious situations that support his renunciation of royalty and the breakup of his marriage.

In December 1991, as every year, the Crown organized the Christmas holidays for its members at the country residence of Sandringham House, in the lands of Norfolk, United Kingdom. As she drives towards this private estate of Queen Elizabeth II, Diana remembers that Park House, her childhood home, is located very close to her and her memory of her past leads her to break free from the her current prison.

“Spencer” explores the past and present of the royal figure at the most critical moment of his life. (Prime Video)

The role that led Kristen Stewart to the Oscars

Kristen Stewartwho became known for his criticized role in the saga Twilight, proves for the umpteenth time that she is more than what we saw of her as Bella Swan in her younger years. The American actress internalizes the accent, the gestures, the pain and the joys of Diana of Wales in a performance remarkable enough that it earned him a nomination for this year’s Oscars.

The film is available to watch streaming from July 1. (Prime Video)

Brilliant cinematography and impeccable costumes

Other important aspects of spencer they are the cinematographic beauty in charge of the cinematographer Claire Mathon and the vibrant costumes designed by Jacqueline Durran. The first made it possible to transport the viewer into the coldness of what should be a warm celebration, from the outdoor stages to the interior of Sandringham House. On the other hand, the outfits that Stewart used in his multiple scenes perfectly accompanied the emotions and moments that he faced when embodying this complicated leading role.

spenceroriginally released in theaters in February of this year, has been part of the catalog of Prime Video.

