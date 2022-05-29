Three Reasons Why You Should Watch “The Year of My Graduation” on Netflix

Rebel Wilson stars as a cheerleader who returns to school after 20 years in a coma. (Netflix)

Till the date, the year of my graduation (Senior Year) has been viewed for more than 62 million hours on the platform Netflix and has occupied the Top 10 of English-language films for two weeks. No doubt that much of this effect has to do with the influence of rebel wilsona comedian and film actress who is best remembered for her role as Fat Amy/Patricia in the trilogy of pitch-perfect.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

“A botched stunt left her in a coma for 20 years. Now, she is 37, has just woken up and is ready to live her dream: to be the queen of the school dance”, maintains the premise of this story that questions the long-awaited desire for popularity in the school stage and what the glory days mean. for someone who hasn’t had an experience beyond the halls of school. The film is directed by Alex Hardcastle from a script written by Andrew Knauer, Arthur Pielli and Brandon Scott Jones.

The Australian actress captivates with her leading role in this comedy. (Netflix)

A leading role that falls only on Rebel Wilson

The Australian actress began her acting career with a recurring role on the sitcom Pizzaaired for seven seasons, but it wasn’t until he was credited with a role in Ladies in war (2011) that began his rise to fame. His great moment came in pitch-perfect (2012), where he shared a cast with other stars such as Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow throughout three installments. In 2019, she acted alongside Anne Hathaway in masters of deception; was directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi in JojoRabbit; and dazzled with comedy Isn’t it romantic?

However, this time, her performance as Stephanie Conway in the year of my graduation allows him to function alone in a leading role that carries many mixed feelings being a woman who was frozen in time. Before, a popular and charismatic young cheerleader in high school, and today, an adult failure who has lived absolutely nothing for being in a coma for two decades. She will have the support of new friends, but she will have to find her own path to the future.

The film portrays the difficulties of adapting for this character who grew older, but lost much of his life. (Netflix)

The cultural and technological clash between two eras

Fiction also takes us on a journey from the year 2002 to the present, 2022. How much has society changed in all that time? Mainly, Stephanie will have to learn how to use a social network – especially Instagram – and she will see that the youth world now not only makes their rivalry known on the school stage, but also virtually. Also, can you imagine a world where Britney no longer plays all the time on the radio? For those who lived the best years of her youth at the beginning of this century, it would be a total nightmare.

A comedy with stars of this genre

With rebel wilson as the great star of the year of my graduation The laughs will not be needed, but it is clear that the director intended to include other artists of this style to raise the dose of fun much more. This is how we see a cast that completes it Sam Richardson (veep Y The Afterparty), Zoe Chao (love life), Justin Hartley (This is Us Y The Christmas of the rebel mothers), Chris Parnell (Saturday night Live) Y Mary Holland (Happy Season). And finally we see the actress shine Angouri Rice (spider-man Y Mare of Easttown) as the young version of the protagonist.

Currently, “The year of my graduation” is among the most viewed on the platform. (Netflix)

the year of my graduation premiered on May 13 in the catalog of Netflix.

KEEP READING:

the year of my graduationa film that makes humor with themes that touch the limit

The 7 Lives of Lea: the French miniseries about time travel and a crime mystery

stranger things and all the characters we met in the fourth season