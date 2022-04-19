Three sailors found dead on US aircraft carrier

(CNN) — Three sailors from the aircraft carrier USS George Washington were found dead in less than a week, the Navy said, as the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities investigate the deaths.

One sailor was found unresponsive aboard the aircraft carrier last Friday, while two other sailors were found at off-base locations on April 9 and 10.

“While these incidents remain under investigation, there are no initial indications to suggest a correlation between these tragic events,” said Commander Reann Mommsen, a Navy spokeswoman.

The Navy did not provide the cause of death of any of the three, but the ship had a Special Rapid Psychiatric Intervention Team on board. These teams are intended to provide short-term mental health support after a traumatic event, such as loss of life.

The Navy identified the sailor found dead April 9 as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp. The Navy identified the Sailor found dead April 10 as Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman.

The Navy did not identify the third sailor who was found unresponsive aboard the ship Friday and who died.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends and fellow sailors of our Sailors,” Mommsen said.

The USS George Washington is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. She is currently in Newport News, Virginia, where she is undergoing a complex overhaul and refueling, a one-time process to replace the ship’s nuclear fuel and refit it for future operations. The ship has been in Newport News since August 2017.