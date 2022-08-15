Three series about crimes based on real life that you can see in Star Plus

The catalog of StarPlus is full of great series and movies. From original productions that have captivated critics, such as Pam & Tommy Y Only Murders in the Building. However there are others series that also enjoy good comments and an interesting plot that may be a little more hidden within the platform.

And among all the genres and options available, there is one that resonates more and more. Its about crime genreespecially that one based on real facts. The same has begun to gain a lot of popularity in recent years and all platforms have begun to bet on it. In this way, we recommend three series of truecrime that you can enjoy in StarPlus that will guarantee you a good dose of mystery and entertainment.

by command of heaven

Also known as Under the Banner of HeavenIt is a seven-part miniseries which has the leading role of Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington Y Wyatt Russellamong others.

Religion plays a very important role in the series.

As for the story, it is based on the non-fiction book written by Jon Krakauer and follows the life of Jeb Pyre (garfield), a detective investigating the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Edgar-Jones) and her baby in a small neighborhood in Salt Lake, Utah. Throughout his investigation, Jeb will begin to discover secrets about the Mormon religion and the consequences of faith.

What’s up with Pam

Other miniseries based on a true crimein this case, the murder of a woman named Betsy Faria in 2011. What at first appears to be a simple case ends up becoming a chain of clues and unexpected twists.

The series stars Renée Zellweger, who looks almost unrecognizable in the role of the protagonist and prime suspect Pam Hupp. In addition, she is joined by the performances of Judy Greer, Josh Duhamel, katy mixon, among others. has a total of six episodes.

This is what Renée Zellweger looks like in What About Pam.

Candy

another series of Star Plus based on a real life crime. This series is starring Jessica Biel who puts herself in the shoes of Candy Montgomery, a housewife and mother who is accused of the ax murder of her neighbor Betty Gore. The miniseries has a total of five episodes about fifty minutes each.

