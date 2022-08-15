Entertainment

Three series about crimes based on real life that you can see in Star Plus

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

The catalog of StarPlus is full of great series and movies. From original productions that have captivated critics, such as Pam & Tommy Y Only Murders in the Building. However there are others series that also enjoy good comments and an interesting plot that may be a little more hidden within the platform.

And among all the genres and options available, there is one that resonates more and more. Its about crime genreespecially that one based on real facts. The same has begun to gain a lot of popularity in recent years and all platforms have begun to bet on it. In this way, we recommend three series of truecrime that you can enjoy in StarPlus that will guarantee you a good dose of mystery and entertainment.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The Rock reveals his fight with WB for Black Adam to have his own movie, without Shazam!

46 seconds ago

a Mbappé-Messi controversy defused!

2 mins ago

Margot Robbie chooses a striped bikini and matching skirt in Formentera

7 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo to Monza? Berlusconi speaks out

7 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button