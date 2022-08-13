Three series about crimes based on real life that you can watch on Star Plus – Metro World News

StarPlus It is one of the platforms that often goes unnoticed despite being full of high-quality productions. Original series that have captivated critics, such as Pam & Tommy and Only Murders in the Building, with Emmy nominations.

However, there are several other projects within the platform and within the most popular genres is the criminal genre, especially those based on real events.

That is why this time we recommend three True Crime series that you can enjoy on Star Plus full of mystery and entertainment:

by command of heaven

Also known by its name in English “Under the Banner of Heaven”, it is a seven-part miniseries that features the leading role of Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, and Wyatt Russellamong others.

As for the story, it is based on the non-fiction book written by Jon Krakauer and follows the life of Jeb Pyre (Garfield), a detective investigating the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Edgar-Jones) and her baby in a small neighborhood of Salt Lake, Utah.

What’s up with Pam

Another miniseries based on a true crime, in this case, the murder of a woman named Betsy Faria in 2011. “Series based on a true crime, the murder of Betsy Faria in 2011, for which her husband was convicted, although he assured that he did not kill her. Then a series of events unfolded that exposed a diabolical plot involving Pam Hupp,” the synopsis tells us.

The series stars Renée Zellweger, who looks almost unrecognizable in the role of the protagonist and prime suspect Pam Hupp. In addition, she is joined by the performances of Judy Greer, Josh Duhamel and Katy Mixon.

Candy

This series is starring Jessica Biel who plays Candy Montgomery, a housewife and mother who is accused of the ax murder of her neighbor Betty Gore. This miniseries has a total of five episodes of around fifty minutes each.