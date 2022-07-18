Three series that you cannot miss: they smell like Emmy

The Television Academy of the United States has announced the nominees for the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards. HBO dominates in the nominations with Succession as the great favorite with a total of 25 nominations, followed by the comedy ted lasso (Apple TV+) and the miniseries The White Lotus (also from HBO), both with 20 nominations.

It was Frank Scherman, president of the Academy, who opened the virtual nominations reading and gave way to the actors JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero, who announced the candidates. Unlike previous announcements, the Academy has not revealed which chain or platform has been leading the nominations, avoiding recent controversies.

The gala will take place September 12although it will be between the 3rd and 4th of the same month when the technical awards, the so-called Creative Arts Emmys, are awarded.

‘Succession’

Platform: HBO Max

Country: USA

Year: 2018-present

seasons: 3 (the fourth is filming)

Duration: 60 minutes

Creator: Jesse Armstrong

Distribution: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Katie Lee Hill, Peggy J. Scott, Christine Spang, James Cromwell, J. Smith-Cameron, Zack Robidas, Mei C Li, David Anzuelo, Swayam Bhatia, Mary Birdsong, Christopher Convery, Holly Hunter, Natalie Gold, Molly Griggs, Greg Harvey, Marcus Ho, Noelle Hogan, Darius Homayoun, Raymond J. Lee, Jared Martinez, Nikki Massoud, Quentin Morales, Scott Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Jon Norman Schneider, Julian Wheeler, Rob Yang, Arian Moayed, David Rasche, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, Ashley Zukerman, Juliana Canfield, Eric Bogosian, Larry Pine, Judy Reyes, Michael Izquierdo, Harriet Walter, Edan Alexander, Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Dasha Nekrasova, and Ella Rumpf.

Synopsis: Series that follows the dysfunctional family of Logan Roy and his four children, who control one of the most important media and entertainment companies in the world. The problems come when it is considered who will be the successor of the patriarch.

‘ted lasso’

Platform: AppleTV+

Country: United Kingdom

Year: 2020-present

seasons: 2 (the third is about to be released)

Duration: 30 minutes

creators: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly.

Distribution: Jason Sudeikis, Stephen Manas, Hannah Waddingham, Colin Blyth, Phil Dunster, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Bradley Wj Miller, Jayda Mitchell, Adam Colborne, Bronson Webb, Cristo Fernández, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Lee Byford, James Lance, Shannon Hayes, Keeley Hazell, Amber Elizabeth, Haroon Rafiq, Bill Skinner, Manoj Anand, Claire Ashton, Elodie Blomfield, Paul Edward Davies, Samuel Edwards, Filiz Fairweather, Metin Hassan, Samantha Johnson, Dimple Kumar, Richard Price, Stephen Samson , Ak Steppa, Kevin Vose, Wong Charlie, Karl Farrer, Toheeb Jimoh, Louis Jay Jordan, Lampros Kalfuntzos, Arun Kapur, Teresa Mahoney, Stephen McGowan, Sam Shoubber, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Kola Bokinni, Annette Badland, David Elsendoorn, Kevin Garry, Sarah Niles, Anthony Head, Charlie Hiscock, Lloyd Griffith, Gus Turner, and Phoebe Walsh.

Synopsis: A naive American soccer coach (Jason Sudeikis) decides to try his luck at an English soccer club, but his inexperience arouses suspicion and disdain among players and fans.

‘The White Lotus’

Platform: HBO Max

Country: USA

Year: 2021

seasons: 1

Duration: 55 minutes

Creator: Mike White

Distribution: Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Jolene Purdy, Lukas Gage, Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Brad Kalilimoku, Kekoa Kekumano , Amber Abara, Christie Volkmer, Alec Merlino and Russell Satele.

Synopsis: Captures several guests vacationing at a tropical resort for a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in the lives of these perfect travelers, the giggling hotel staff, and that idyllic setting.