three sets of Luigi’s Mansion announced for Halloween – Nerd4.life

LEGO Super Mario continues to expand. On the occasion of the Halloween celebrations, Nintendo has announced the arrival of three new sets dedicated to the series Luigi’s Mansion, complete with a presentation trailer that you can admire in the player above.

The sets will include King Boo, Polterpup, Bogmire, Toad and other characters that appeared in the Luigi’s Mansion series. Players can use the Luigi model from the Luigi’s Adventures Starter Pack and equip it with the Poltergust included in the “Lab and Poltergust” expansion and tackle adventures in the “Entryway” and “Haunt-and-Seek” sets. All three sets feature new custom sounds and challenges to tackle.

The three sets will be available from January 1, 2022, priced at $ 24.99 for “Lab and Poltergust”, $ 39.99 for the “Entryway” and $ 79.99 for “Haunt-and-Seek”. Staying on the subject of LEGO Super Mario, the Question Mark Block is the set that no true Mario fan should miss in their collection.

Also on the occasion of Halloween, Nintendo has published the free demo of Metroid Dread on the eShop.

