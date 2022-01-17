three smartwatches relaunched at bargain prices, up 47% less

The “Vero Fuorimo” flyer launched by Unieuro a week ago will continue to offer a wide range of electronics products on offer until January 27, 2022. Among these, particularly interesting are 3 Amazfit and Huawei smartwatches at bargain priceswith cuts up to 47% on the price list. Which models are we talking about.

In the case of Amazfit we are faced with the Amazfit GTS smartwatch proposed at 69.99 euros instead of 129.99 euros, or a 46% discount. It is a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen watch with a 43mm case, internal GPS module, water resistance up to 40m, 220mAh battery, heart rate sensor and other options for tracking during sports activities.

So let’s move on to Huawei Watch GT 2 sold for 119.99 euros instead of 229.99 euros. The smartwatch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and 46 mm case, while among the various sensors we find GPS, heart rate monitor and SpO2. The watch counts on 4 GB of memory, water resistance up to 50 m, multisport mode and 455 mAh battery with charging in two hours.

Concludes the trio Huawei Watch GT 2 Proalso with 1.39-inch AMOLED display and 46 mm case, but more premium design: the watch, in fact, has a titanium body and leather strap. Otherwise, the technical specifications are the same as the basic variant seen above. The price at which it is proposed by Unieuro in the “True Fuorimo” is equal to 179.99 euros instead of 299.99 euros.

