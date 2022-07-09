Three soldiers return from the Iraq war

the lucky ones (United States, 2008) is a film by Neil Burger. It tells the story of three US soldiers, deployed in Iraq, who return to their country to enjoy a vacation permit.

Fred Cheaver (Tim Robbins), TK Poole (Michael Peña) and Coole Dunn (Rachel McAdams) meet by chance on the flight home.

Arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the three – not yet known – learn that all outbound flights have been canceled due to a long blackout that ends shortly before their arrival.

They can wait, they don’t know how many hours, for the flights to resume, but they decide to rent a van to take them where they are going.

Everyone’s situation is different. Cheaver, Sergeant, has already lived through his last assignment and is retiring from active duty. The only thing he wants is to meet his wife and his son.

Poole and Dunn have a 30-day furlough, but after that they must return to the front lines. They both have problems at home to solve.

The situation forces them to coexist. Along the way they live moments of joy, camaraderie and also of tension and concern.

On the trip they meet and tell their story. They reflect on life and their lives in particular. They become aware that while they were at war in their places of origin and in their families, life has taken its course.

The performance of the three actors is fresh, natural and convincing. Photography records the great natural and urban landscapes.

It is a well-constructed comedy with a good script. Dialogues work fine.

the lucky ones

Original title: The Lucky Ones

Production: United States, 2008

Directed by: Neil Burger

Screenplay: Neil Burger and Dirk Wittenborn

Cinematography: Declan Quinn

Music: Rolfe Kent

Starring: Rachel McAdams, Tim Robbins, Michael Peña, John Heard, Molly Hagan, Mark L. Young, Howard Platt (…)

