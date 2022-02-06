Three story film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is filmed, location

The story tells the story of three families spread over three different floors of a building.

Sky Cinema Due proposes today the film entitled Three floors. It is a drama genre film.

Production is in Italy, the year of realization is 2020 and the duration is one hour and 59 minutes.

Three film floors – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Nanni Moretti. Main protagonists are Dora And Lucio interpreted respectively by Margherita Buy And Riccardo Scamarcio. Also in the cast Alba Rohrwacher in the role of Monica.

Filming took place in Italy, in particular a Rome and surrounding areas.

The production is of the Sacher Film in collaboration with Fandango And Rai Cinema.

The film is internationally known under the title Three Floors.

Three floors – plot of the film broadcast on Sky Cinema Due

The film is based on the novel of the same name by the Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo. At the heart of the story there are three families who live in a quiet and quite elegant building. Instead, the lives of the condominiums who live inside the building are not peaceful. In every apartment there are problems of any kind: restless lives, relationship problems and more. Invariably, however, the inhabitants will end up meeting and subsequently colliding.

On the first floor they live Lucio And Will be a couple with a 7 year old girl named Francesca. In the side apartment there are Giovanna And Renato which are often referred to by Will be to babysit the baby.

One evening Renato, to which the little one was entrusted Francesca, disappears for many hours together with the child. When they are found, the father begins to have a real obsession as he fears that something terrible has happened to his little girl.

Final spoiler

Let’s move to the second floor where he lives Monica who is the mother of a child. His husband George, for his work as an engineer, he spends long periods away from home for work. Monica she is obsessed with loneliness and fears she might one day become like her mother. Admitted to a mental health clinic.

When George he realizes that he will no longer have to leave his wife and daughter, it may already be too late.

On the third floor he lives instead Dora judge by profession together with her husband Vittorio. They live together with their 20-year-old son, Andrew. One evening the alcoholic boy, driving his car, runs over a woman and kills her instantly. The parents’ struggle to get him out of jail begins.

Three floors – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film Three floors and the respective characters played by the actors