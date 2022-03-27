“Three strong explosions” shake the outskirts of Lviv, 90 kilometers from Poland

“Three Loud Explosions” They have shaken the outskirts of Lviv, in western Ukraine, a few hours after Moscow assured that its military efforts were going to focus on Donbas. Lviv, 90 kilometers from Poland, is the departure point for refugees to leave the country. The anti-aircraft alarms have sounded again in the city and the mayor has urged his neighbors to go to the shelters as soon as possible.

Usual curfew in kyiv

Meanwhile, in kyiv, its mayor, Vitali Klitschkó, ​​has canceled the curfew that was to last the entire weekend. Yes, the usual curfew is maintained, from eight in the afternoon to seven in the morning.

The war in Ukraine protagonist in the Doha Forum

And the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, in a videoconference intervention, monopolized the attention at the opening of the Doha Forum with the following message to energy producers:

“The future of Europe depends on your efforts! __I ask you to increase energy production so that Russia understands that no state should use energy as a weapon to blackmail the world”.

Ten humanitarian corridors

Regarding the situation on the ground, the Government of Ukraine has reported the establishment of ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from the cities most affected by Russian bombing.

Russian propaganda at full throttle

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry broadcast a video, in the midst of its incessant bombardment of the port city of Mariupol, of an attack against the Ukrainian Buk anti-missile system, insisting that its attacks are only on military installations.

“Despite the difficulties, we fulfilled the state Defense order, as planned. We advanced in the supply of weapons and equipment with the help of credit funds. The priorities are long-range high-precision weapons, aviation equipment and the maintenance of combat readiness of strategic nuclear forces”declared Sergey Shoigu, Russian Defense Minister.

100,000 people are still trapped in Mariupol

Mariupol remains the epicenter of the fighting. According to its mayor, the situation remains critical, with street fighting in the center.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, only private vehicles can leave the city. Russian troops prevent the passage of buses. Some 100,000 people are still trapped in Mariupol.