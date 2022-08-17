Three successful sagas of children’s books that did not have continuity in the cinema

The sagas of books that did not continue in cinema.

The interaction of the literary and cinematographic worlds has maintained a close relationship since the invention of the big screen. Multiple books have seen how his lyrics come to life in visual and auditory scenarios, productions that try to portray, in the most faithful way, the complex descriptions that the authors decide to add to their works. Children’s and young adult novels have been adapted more frequently since the late 1990s: Harry Potter, Twilight Y The Lord of the ringsare an example of it.

The tastes of the public change over time, and this is how the need for the film industry to please the “fandom” of each saga arises. Directors have declared for years how titanic it is to capture the visions of the books. that is why some titles could not continue, as is the case with “The Spiderwick Chronicles”, “The Golden Compass” Y “Shadowhunters”.

1. THE SPIDERWICK CHRONICLES

“The Spiderwick Chronicles” by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black

The series of books created by Tony DiTerlizzi Y Holly Black deals with a narrative for children who are in an early stage of adolescence, with descriptions worthy of a horror novel, set in the circle of the Grace family shortly after moving to a new address, in an old and abandoned Victorian house.

Inside the mysterious and old house, the three protagonist brothers find a strange manual, called Field Notebook of the fantastic world, written by his great-uncle, Arthur Spiderwickwhich works as a guide, to identify magical beings and their characteristics.

Although it will be of great help in the future, Simon, Jared Y MalloryUnbelieving at first, they will enter a magical world of ogres, fairies, and other creatures that have secretly managed to co-exist with humans. The adventure of the protagonists is narrated in a single story divided into five copies that make up this saga.

In 2008 this magical story reached the film industry under the title “The Spiderwick Chronicles”film directed by Mark Waters in which its original writers were in charge of the script.

this production, starring freddie highmore, Mary-Louise Parker Y Sarah Bolgerfell short with its duration of 1 hour 37 minutes compared to the five written chapters of the novel. The film was received with little childish interest and harsh criticism. After its failed adaptation, the printed saga increased its physical sales to more than four million copies; however, despite remaining in the taste of readers, his return to the cinema is seen as far away.

DiTerlizzi Y Black They created this story after a peculiar event during a book signing, because of a letter delivered by a group of children and their concern about how to identify magical creatures. The result of this anecdote was the adventure of the Grace brothers narrated by the writers in “The fantastic book”, “The amazing eyeglass”, “The Lost Map”, “The Metal Tree” Y “evil ogre”.

2. THE GOLDEN COMPASS

The Golden Compass (Dark Materials I) – Philip Pullman

this saga, created by Philip Pullman, gained relevance shortly after its premiere in cinema. The first installment of the work written by the British author, “The Northern Lights”is about a “steampunk” world in which the souls of its inhabitants are outside the body in the form of creatures of zoomorphic appearance, called Daimonion, which reflect the personality of the individuals to which they belong.

lyra belacna embarks on a journey from Oxford to the Far North, along the way, will be involved in encounters with various characters, including a polar bear. In the second installment, “The Dagger”, Pullman introduce the story of Will, a young man who has an artifact to travel to other dimensions. The writer closes the adventure through this universe with an extensive final installment, in which a being proclaims himself the god of this multiverse.

The film adaptation of “The Dark Matter”of Philip Pullmanwas released on December 5, 2007 under the direction of Chris Weitz. This tape lasted 1 hour 10 minutes, in which the events that occurred in “The Northern Lights”. “The Golden Compass”was carried out by the young dakota richardsin company of Daniel Craig Y Nicole Kidman, actress who developed the role of villain, for this installment.

the movie version received two nominations, at the awards Oscarfor its visual effects, and in the same category in the BAFTAamong others. Despite this and its success at the box office, the saga failed to continue, due to how expensive the special effects of the time were in terms of box office earnings, Events of this literary saga were later adapted into the television series “His dark materials” which has two seasons completed and a third in production, the episodes are available on the HBO digital platform.

3. SHADOW HUNTERS

This immense universe began in 2007 thanks to the inspiration of Cassandra Clare; it is a saga of a complex chronology with more than 15 titles in the style of starwars. Complete guides abound on the internet to read the series correctly and in an orderly manner.

the first volume, “Bone City”, recounts the gloomy underworld that inhabits the bowels of New York, in which Downworlders and Shadowhunters are in constant battle. the young Clary Fray is involved in the conflict of these beings. The first trilogy of this juvenile mystery universe includes the books “Bone City”, “City of Ashes” Y “Crystal City”. This world hit the big screen on August 30, 2013, in a film directed by Haraid Zwart lasting just over 2 hours.