Three things to do after your first Bitcoin purchase

Bitcoin could be a great tool for building a solid short-term source of wealth, but what to do after your first Bitcoin purchase? Let’s talk about it here …

Most new cryptocurrency investors are wondering whether or not to buy Bitcoin (BTC); but immediately after making the purchase the nagging concern arises about what to do next. Before starting to obsessively check prices or ad buy Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, take a look at the three things to do that could help you make your investment a success.

First thing to do after buying Bitcoin, emulate Elon Musk

Bitcoin has had a year of ups and downs and is no stranger to volatility, and you will have to expect more or less the same in the months to come. But looking at its long-term trend, its rise has been meteoric. With fiat inflation on the rise everywhere and state attempts to create alternatives to digital money gaining momentum, some consultants think Bitcoin will become a serious hedge against rising prices.

Tesla and its cryptocurrency-loving CEO Elon Musk have taken an unusual approach to its Bitcoin investment. Although his $ 1.5 million BTC purchase in February may seem like one long-term investment strategy, that’s not what the company said. Tesla says it wants to use Bitcoin as a short-term source of liquidity, and true to its word, when Tesla needed cash to fund its projects in March, it sold a small percentage of its BTC holdings at a favorable price.

Central bankers like Fed chief Jerome Powell and tech gurus like Square CEO Jack Dorsey refer to cryptocurrencies as ‘a substitute for gold’ or ‘a promising candidate for the internet’s native currency’. Many people think that the best thing about cryptocurrencies is the fact that coins are an exceptional store of value, a tool that could counter the forces of inflation, in the words of Argentine President Alberto Fernández.

Not everyone has money to spend on Tesla like Elon did, but you could try to do the same thing on a more manageable scale with your funds, particularly as a defense of rising inflation. Perhaps Bitcoin could help you with your liquidity needs. Leave it in your wallet and build up value until you need to ‘break the piggy bank’.

One thing to keep in mind when adopting this strategy, however, is that in times of high market activity, Bitcoin transaction fees can rise to prohibitive levels. But most wallets and cryptocurrency exchange allows you to check transaction fees before converting your coins into cash.

Second thing to do after buying Bitcoin, don’t rule out other cryptocurrencies

After setting aside some Bitcoin, you may also want to explore the altcoin market (digital alternative currencies to Bitcoin). For example, it is worth mentioning that Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, is the network of choice for a rapidly growing number of NFT and DeFi projects. So, if you think those sectors will expand, consider expanding your portfolio with other altcoins. Ethereum actually outperformed Bitcoin in 2021.

Respected analysts like Pantera and deVere predict this trend will continue. They point out that Ethereum is the go-to network for smart contracts (smart contract), which could find widespread use in the world of conventional finance. Experts add that recent and upcoming updates to Ethereum’s network could help improve its performance and reduce its carbon footprint.

Ethereum isn’t the only altcoin that could be on the rise. Although the executives of Ripple are currently fighting a long legal battle with US regulators over whether or not the XRP token is a security, both Ripple and XRP are finding a warm welcome in Asia. Its RippleNet platform processes transactions faster than many crypto networks, and Ripple has formed a strong partnership with Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings. The joint venture of the cross-border payments companies, SBI Ripple Asia, is gaining traction across the continent.

You can also take a look at Cardano (ADA), which was developed by a former Ethereum developer and has established itself as a direct rival to Ethereum. Its developers are starting to experiment with solutions that would allow tokens created on the Ethereum network to migrate to the Cardano protocol. It is cheaper than ETH, and its supporters claim that someday it will also be faster and more scalable.

This month, Cardano’s Ada token made its Japanese debut on the Bitpoint trading platform. Large exchanges usually have quite strict listing policies, a fact that investors can take advantage of: if a token has been listed, it means that a team of professionals have closely examined its specifications and decided that it is worth the money. add it to your trading platform.

Third thing to do after buying Bitcoin, do absolutely nothing

Yes, you read that correctly. Imagine keeping a gold bar at home in a safe. Do you spend your days and nights checking the price of gold? Or do you do the sensible thing and forget about it until you really need it? Think of your Bitcoin investment the same way. Trust your investment and let BTC do its thing over time.

Don’t let short-term volatility scare you; don’t even let your emotions enter your decision-making process. Thinking about whether you should sell your stake on the first market crash is not a smart move, just as buying more coins in a panic following a sell off is also not a sustainable strategy.

Choose one of the three approaches above and follow it with conviction and you will have a better chance of making a successful investment.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With Capixal you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 74 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.