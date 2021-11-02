three thousand boys left out. The restaurant on the …

Very bitter Halloween party for thousands of kids who had made an appointment in front of a nightclub in Bussolengo and remained in the rain without being able to enter, despite having already paid the presale ticket.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in front of the‘Opera Disco club(which we tried in vain to contact) in via del Lavoro a Bussolengo, where a “student party” had been organized. The evening had been promoted, at the end of the lessons, among the students of various schools in the city, from Messedaglia, to Angeli to Galilei. At the modest price of 10 euros you could buy the presale ticket which you then had to change “with a regular SIAE ticket on site”. A clause that no one had given weight to. And above all, whoever was in charge of the sale did not take into account. So much so that they had sold almost three thousand, compared to the decidedly smaller capacity of the venue.

If there have been illegalities, the judge will probably decide, since on the question of the “fake” tickets of the presale, a girl’s mother has announced a lawsuit against the managers. “As you can see here, my daughter”, says Roberta Cestaro, a lawyer, showing the purple ticket for the opening party from 10pm to 4am on Saturday, “bought the number 2,387, but others had numbers over 2,700 .. . Had I seen it before I would have said “what the hell are you going to do”, it is evident that something is wrong, not to say that underneath there is a real cheat given that, as they told me, after the first four, five hundred entries have closed. This means that someone has stolen at least 20 thousand euros“.

The ticket sold for 10 euros with a number well beyond the capacity

Once arrived in Bussolengo, the vast majority of the approximately three thousand children aged 15 to 18 who had crowded the entrance, found the door barred. “On the spot”, continues the lawyer, “many parents arrived to bring their children home, others lined up to ask for a refund being told that at most they could book the following Saturday evening. Not to mention that everyone was without a mask and certainly not spaced out, madness “, he exclaims, announcing the complaint” for fraud “.

“For many”, he underlines, “Saturday would have been the first student party in two years, so imagine the disappointment … Those who act like this rely on the fact that for ten euros no one faces legal fees, but the appeal I make it is up to the other parents to file a complaint with the carabinieri, at least this “.

UPDATE: The disco, on its social channels, has made it known that “all those who have not been able to participate in the evening and have not had the opportunity to make the immediate refund, will be able to do it on Tuesday afternoon at the club”