Three Tim Burton classics starring Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp58, began his career in the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street from 1984 as Glen Lantz, one of Freddy Krueger’s victims. From then on he began his successful career in Hollywood, which earned him a Golden Globe, and became one of the favorite actors of Tim Burton.

His role as Tom Hanson in the television series JumpStreet turned him into a teen idol and so far his highest-grossing movies are the saga Pirates of the Caribbean with more than 3.9 billion dollars raised. Johnny Depp earned his place in the international industry and although he is currently on trial for domestic violence against Amber Heardwas for many years one of the most profitable actors in Hollywood.

Three movies by Johnny Depp and Tim Burton

Scissorhands (1990)

The film tells the story of an artificially created man named Edward (Johnny Depp), who has scissors instead of hands One day he is adopted by a middle-class family living in an idyllic suburb and ends up in love with their daughter, Kim (Winona Ryder).

The initial concept of the character was born from a drawing created by Tim Burton as a teenager, in which he poured out his feelings and frustrations of not being able to communicate with people in his own neighborhood in Burbank. “I’ve always had a feeling that people need to be away from me. And I’ve never known why,” said the director.

Before Johnny Depp cast for the lead role, other possibilities such as Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Robert Downey Jr., William Hurt and Jim Carrey were considered. Finally, Burton came to Depp and when he saw it he realized that he was perfect for the role.

The Legend of the Headless Horseman (1999)

It is based on Washington Irving’s 1820 horror story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The film received rave reviews and received the 2000 Academy Award for Best Art Direction, and was also nominated in two other categories: Best costumes and best cinematography.

The story is set in 1799 when detective Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp) is sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate a triple murder. The victims were brutally decapitated and upon arriving there, the villagers tell him the legend of a headless horseman who had been a Hessian mercenary in life.

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

This film features the performances of Mia Wasikowska in the role of Alicia, Johnny Depp in the role of the Mad Hatter, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Crispin Glover. The story is an inspiration from the classic 1951 Disney animated movie Alice in Wonderland.

All versions of this film take place entirely from Alice’s point of view, however, Tim Burton he first decided to create scenes in which Alicia does not appear. Therefore, the existence of the characters is not linked to the presence of Alicia.

Which of these three movies did you like the most?

