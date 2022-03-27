Three Tim Burton classics to watch in one weekend

Tim Burton He is one of the most outstanding filmmakers of recent times. His filmography offers a huge amount of Classic movies and, although the choice is more than difficult, this time we recommend three of those that are ideal to see in marathon over the weekend. Can you imagine what it is? To continue; the details.

Tim Burton: 3 films to enjoy from this great filmmaker

Martians to attack! (nineteen ninety six)

Around the mid-1990s, Tim Burton he was already the world-renowned and successful director known to this day. At just under 40 years old, he had already spearheaded unforgettable projects such as beetlejuice (1988), Batman and batman returns (1989 and 1992) and The young scissorhands (1990).

It was then that he set out to make one of the craziest films of his filmography. Is about Martians to attack!also known as mars attacksand the result was a work that combines elements of comedy, science fiction and dystopia.

The cast of this film includes the participation of artists such as Pierce Brosnan (who at the time played james-bond in the saga of Agent 007), Danny DeVito, Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael J Fox. As if that were not enough, Burton also offers us a Jack Nicholson as President of the United States Glenn Close as first lady. Safety pin.

Corpse Bride (2005)

If there is something for which this American director, producer and writer stands out, it is for his versatility who has his work. In other words, it is an artist whose filmography includes films of different genres, designed for different ages and made using different techniques.

The one from the animation it is one of his strongest points, or at least one of the most distinctive of his career. just look the corpse of the bridea film in which he shares the direction with Mike Johnson.

Barely 1 hour and 16 minutes long, this animated film, which is set in a gloomy dark victorian era, combines romance, fantasy, zombies and musical scenes, among other things. It features the voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter (his partner for many years) and Christopher Lee. Like the previous recommendation, it can be seen on the platform of hbo max.

Dark Shadows (2012)

It is true that this film is barely a decade old. However, it could already be classified as one of the classics from Tim Burton’s careerwho decided to tackle this project after the successes of Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) and Alice in Wonderland (2010).

Johnny Depp plays an 18th century vampire who, due to certain circumstances, wakes up in the middle of the 1970s. What follows is a story of supernatural drama and comedy in which artists such as michelle pfeiffer, Eve Green and even the very Alice Cooperwho makes a guest appearance.

The good news for fans is that this movie is available on two of the most popular streaming platforms of these times: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

What are you saying? Do you already know which of these classics from Tim Burton would you like to start?

