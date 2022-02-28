Three tricks to delete duplicate contacts on your mobile phone

Phones have become huge portable databases. In them, we can store contact books with thousands of phone numbers, as well as much more additional personal information: the address, the position in a company or your email. However, in Android operating systems errors occur that complicate our lives when it comes to deleting some contacts.

Before, the terminals only stored contacts in the SIM. However, now they are able to save them on the external memory card, the cloud, in applications or even the mobile itself.

Why contacts are duplicated

A smartphone with the Android 12 operating system Ramon Peco

However, this complication causes some phones to suffer errors that cause some contacts to be ‘locked’ or become ‘read-only’ cards, a circumstance that greatly complicates the deletion process.

A common mistake is creating multiple copies of the same contact in our terminal. This happens because some applications like WhatsApp create their own agenda within our phone. The problem comes when we try to delete any of these contacts, because they are linked to each other.

How to delete duplicate contacts?

The first step to delete these contacts that have appeared doubled in our address book is to unlink them from each other.

To do this, we must:





Go to Contacts and select the card that we want to delete. Next, open the context menu (the three dots) and press the option to See linked contacts. Then click the Unlink option. Once unlinked, we press again on the same number and, again, we touch on the menu of the three points. Now yes, we can now press the Delete option without any problem.

The main drawback of this technique is that if we want to delete several contacts, we must carry out the process one by one.

An Android phone Own

Now, if this Unlink option does not appear on your phone, a circumstance that may be due to the configuration of your smartphone, there is another little trick to be able to delete the contacts:





Press the Edit option on the card of the contact that we want to delete Delete the mobile number of the contact and then save Go back to the contact card and select the three dots again Select the Delete option

Finally, if none of these options work, we can cut to the chase and restore the mobile. This will cause our terminal to return to its factory settings, so we have to be careful when selecting it so as not to lose other documents that may have value.