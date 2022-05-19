Entertainment

Three underrated adaptations available on streaming if ‘Eyes of Fire’ leaves you wanting more

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

The world of Stephen King novels is an inexhaustible source for Hollywood to exploit intellectual property. The best example is the recent premiere of ‘Fire Eyes’, a new -and disappointing- version of Blumhouse almost thirty years after the first adaptation of Mark L Lester with drew Barrymore.

That 1984 film is an example of an adaptation of the master of horror not considered top of the line, but it is a very solid proposal that will do better than the remake. Although I personally prefer these three underrated pieces, all available in streamingwho successfully brought King’s work to the big screen and they deserve more than that consideration of minor works they have received.

Christina (1983)

Christine 1983 John Carpenter

director: John Carpenter. Distribution: Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, Harry Dean Stanton, Robert Prosky.

Not only has this story of an evil car and its corrupted owner been regarded as a lesser King, but also as a John Carpenter minor who made a deal to compensate for the commercial failure of ‘La cosa’. Perhaps it is time to recognize the value of a formidable piece of automotive horror whose influence is becoming more and more noticeable thanks to disparate films like ‘Titane’ or ‘The Batman’.

The lost origin of 'Halloween': the short film that John Carpenter shot as a student is released to the public for the first time

Here Carpenter manages to give the story charisma without giving up all the ridiculousness inherent in the concept of the “evil car.” He also shows the sweet creative moment that he lived in the murder sequences, leaving some that stay with you because of how well they are done. It’s not a perfect symphony like the director’s other ’80s movies, but it’s a well-honed piece of devilish rock and roll.

See in Filmin | Criticism in Espinof

‘Cujo’ (1983)

Cujo 1983 Stephen King

director: Lewis Teague. Distribution: Dee Wallace, Daniel Hugh Kelly, Danny Pintuaro, Christopher Stone, Ed Lauter.

A bit like the previous one, but changing “evil car” to “evil dog”. this movie of Lewis Teague -which he would repeat with King shortly after with the anthology ‘cat’s eyes‘- focuses on the scaled-down monster movie exercisewith most of the action taking place in a car and with a Saint Bernard hanging around it.

The most hidden Stephen King: 12 movies based on his stories that went unfairly unnoticed

A small exercise in survival cinema and inexplicable horror that has a solid rhythmgreat makeup and production work to show the corruption of the “evil” dog and ability to get a lot with very little. Sometimes you don’t need more than that.

See in Filmin

‘Gerald’s Game’ (‘Gerald’s Game’, 2017)

Gerald's Game 2017 Mike Flanagan

director: Mike Flanagan. Distribution: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Carel Struycken.

A mike flanagan he is getting the face of a great King adapter of this era, either literally bringing his novels to the screen or showing his influence in works such as ‘Midnight Mass’. Although his benchmark work in this regard is going to be his ‘Doctor Sleep’ -especially the fabulous director’s cut-, we must recognize the importance of ‘Gerald’s Game’.

From 'The Haunting of Hill House' to 'Midnight Mass': all Mike Flanagan's movies and series ordered from worst to best

It is possible that without this successful film for Netflix we would not have the possibility to see Flanagan expanding his talent, including his series like ‘The Haunting of Hill House’. The director gets an exercise paranoia and minimalist angst, which maintains the tension even when you need to pull flashbacks. It maintains the high level until its questionable end, but it wouldn’t be a faithful adaptation if it didn’t also have a somewhat poor ending.

Watch on Netflix | Criticism in Espinof

Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston shares the easiest trick to give volume to the mane

3 mins ago

It’s a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child

14 mins ago

This is how Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum met: “There is some post-traumatic stress syndrome” | Film and Television

25 mins ago

Becky G is presumed as a whole “mamii” in the style of Karol G

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button