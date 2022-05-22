Three unknown science fiction movies that you can catch in streaming this weekend

Three practically unknown but very interesting films, and very different from each other: cerebral, emotional or pure suspense science fiction for three proposals that we have found in the shadowy areas of the catalogs of streaming platforms. Dare to take a look at these films as diverse as they are intriguing.

‘Criminal’

Despite the fact that he has such interesting films (and sound failures) to his credit as ‘Waterworld’ or ‘Messenger from the Future’, we do not identify Kevin Costner with science fiction. However, he continues to make interesting genre films, such as this thriller with a notorious cast (he is joined by Gal Gadot, Gary Oldman, Ryan Reynolds and Tommy Lee Jones) in which the CIA implants the memories and abilities of one of its deceased agents in a death row inmate hoping for you to complete the agent’s latest mission.

‘Friendship’s Death’

Absolute cult following for this film from the late eighties in which an alien race sends an android in the form of a woman to Earth on a mission of peace. But he is wrong in landing him and he arrives in Palestine, where he will learn about human conflicts. Newly restored in 4K, this unique movie that connects spiritually with ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ and stars a perfect Tilda Swinton, is certainly not a movie for everyone, but if you think that science fiction is more that explosions and superheroes, it is worth investing your time in it.

‘The end of everything’

David M. Rosenthal is a quirky independent director, who has embarked on both tense thrillers and romantic comedies. This is perhaps his most interesting film, a post-apocalyptic film in which a climatic event turns the world into chaos, violence and desolation, and a man wants to meet his wife again, for which he will have to embark on a long journey.