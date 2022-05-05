Three unmissable movies about superheroes to watch at home

On July 8, Marvel will premiere one of the films most anticipated of the year. This is the fourth installment of Thor: love and thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, an actress who returns to the superhero universe in the skin of the Goddess of Thunder, Jane Foster.

The release of the teaser on April 18 caused a sensation among fans of the saga and has accumulated more than 35 million views on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.

That’s why, to calm anxiety and get into the most surprising stories about superpowers, we reviewed three films of the genre available in HBOMax:

The Batman, a movie that broke all records

Batman (2022) broke all records, positioning itself as the most watched film of 2022 worldwide and the second highest grossing in Argentina. In this version, Gotham City is presented as a place where corruption, injustice and crime prevail. And it will be a detective Batman on the one hand and physically powerful on the other, who will manage to repair it.

The adventure unfolds with a powerful performance from Robert Pattinson as one of DC Comics’ most beloved and popular superheroes. The cast is completed by Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), Paul Dano The Riddler, John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) and Colin Farrell, unrecognizable actor in the role of the Penguin due to his incredible physical transformation.

Due to its realism in aesthetics (a super gloomy photograph predominates throughout the film) and its police plot, The Batman goes beyond the strictest characteristics of superhero movies and is presented as an attractive option for lovers of the genre and also for those who are only looking for action and spectacularity. It is perhaps this opening up of DC’s strictly pop universe that explains the success of director Matt Reeves.

Shazam!

With Shazam! (2019), Batman’s obscurantism turns into magic, pranks, innocence, and heroism. In this film, the DC universe does not intend to show great gadgets but tell a story about the origin of a superhero, resorting to a lot of self-confidence in their characters and no cruelty.

The film tells the story of teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who is endowed with Superpowers. The key is that you can only use them by becoming someone else. And for that he must summon his alter ego, the adult hero Shazam (Zachary Levi).

With an eye on a younger audienceshazam! It is presented as a family drama story whose melancholy tone will change as Billy discovers what his powers are and focuses on fulfilling his mission: defeat Doctor Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

One of the successes of the film available on HBO Max are the transformations from the common teenager to the adult superhero, a situation that generates effective touches of humor. That metamorphosis will ultimately be one of the keys to fighting the enemy in the final scene.

suicide squad

Dazzling visual effects, humor and cruel acts of violence (with dismembered bodies included), are some of the most powerful elements. from Suicide Squad (2021), the DC Comics film directed by James Gunn.

In this case, the superheroes They act in groups and under government orders. Is about eight supervillains who are incarcerated in a high-security prison and are recruited to carry out a high-risk mission: They must go to the dangerous island of Corto Maltese where monstrous enemies await them.

Actress Margot Robbie reappears in the skin of Harley Quinn after her leading role in the movie Birds of Prey (also available on HBO Max) to display all her psychopathy with one of the most visual characters in the film. For those who follow her career, in 2023 she will show another facet in the film with a fashionista tint about Barbiethe iconic children’s doll all the rage in the 80s.

Next: Flash, and something else from Batman?

So far, three options on superheroes that They range from the bloodiest and most extreme with Suicide Squad, through the police action in Batman, to the comedy Shazam!, a complete bet on entertainment.

But there is more, because Warner Bros has already released the first teaser of the character Flash, played by Ezra Miller.

For now, little is known about film of the DC universe, but two strong points can be advanced. Will be directed by the Argentine Andy Muschietti, known worldwide for his work on It (2017), and also offers a little gem: after 30 years, Michael Keaton’s Batman will return in this film.