THREE VARESINE VALLEYS. TUESDAY WE TALK ABOUT THE INNOVATION OF PSYCHOPHYSICAL TRAINING

Everyone wants to win, but how many are really preparing to win? The Tre Valli Varesine association proposes an evening entirely dedicated to the psychophysical evolution in the training of professional and amateur sportsmen.

“The innovation of psychophysical training in the professional and amateur athlete” is the title of the meeting in which they will speak Luca Filipas, Doctor of Sports Science and endurance sports coach, Andrea Arnaboldi, performance coach, ultra runner and inspirer ed Edward Ravasi, professional cyclist Eolo – Kometa Cycling Team (in the photo). The journalist Sky will moderate the evening Francesco Pierantozzi.

This evening is the result of cutting-edge studies, experiences in the field, comparison between different and complementary professional figures that will make us observe the athlete in his entirety, at 360 ° with the ultimate aim of allowing an athlete to better express his potential.

Stories of sport, of great professionals and more. Technical skills and innovation of mental training will dominate in an exciting and professional format to win, with yourself, both in sport and especially in life.

It will be possible to discover what for each of the protagonists has made the difference in reaching often unexpected goals and their secrets. The doors are open to accommodate anyone who wants to discover a new approach to the way of experiencing sport.

Appointment on Tuesday 23 November at 8.45 pm in Varese, at the Sala Montanari, via dei Bersaglieri 1. To access, you must have a Green Pass.

All information on the website www.trevallivaresine.org

