“Three variants so contagious in 12 months that never happened”

“In the history of epidemics, three such contagious variants were never selected in 12 months such as Alfa, Delta and Omicron for Sars-Cov-2 “. Walter Ricciardi, scientific advisor to the Minister of Health and professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University, explains this to Adnkronos Health.” In epidemics – he adds – there are hundreds of variants . They are continuously selected. But that there were variants capable of producing pejorative pandemic waves, one more than the other, had never happened in living memory “.

The phenomenon we are experiencing, Ricciardi continues, is linked to the fact that “we live in a more crowded world than in the past and that traveling and moving around is much easier and faster. And the virus moves with people. Today a variant that once it was limited to the extreme periphery of the world, it quickly spreads everywhere “.

The Covid data on the rise in recent days “were widely expected – he explains – And the numbers will continue to increase, if more stringent measures are not adopted to block the circulation of” the virus, “starting from the extension of the vaccination obligation for other categories in addition to those currently envisaged, up to the super Green pass for work“.

Ricciardi underlines that “at the moment we do not see the peak of this wave. It will be in January, but it is difficult to say when. Only then will the descent of infections begin”. And with the Omicron variant “there will be a somewhat faster descent than the slower-paced Wuhan strain.” In any case, he specifies, “the situation is serious and additional measures must be taken as soon as possible mentioned to prevent this trend from continuing into February “.

“Extend the anti Covid vaccination obligation to other categories beyond those provided, use the super Green pass for workers and, I would add, vaccinate children extensively. These are the fundamental steps, the next steps that must be taken, if we want to. prevent this pandemic wave, already impetuous, from becoming worse – reiterates Ricciardi – What has been done with the new measures decided yesterday is an important step, but not yet decisive to block the circulation of the virus.. And I believe it will move forward in the right direction soon. “

For the decisions taken yesterday in the Council of Ministers, he adds, “there was a tiring discussion which, however, did not close the doors to this type of evolution: the categories for which to make the vaccine mandatory are being studied. evaluating the problems related to the extension of the super Green pass in the workplace. So, even if there have been no decisions on the matter, a discussion has started which, I hope, will be concluded as soon as possible because there is no time “.

According to Ricciardi “if we do not act to limit the circulation of the virus, if we do not vaccinate children in higher percentages, if we do not vaccinate all people in contact with the public, if we do not extend the Green pass to the workplace we will have growth very strong, exponential of cases “.