Three very easy hypopressive exercises that reduce, refine and slim the waist without effort

The

hypopressive have become the exercises preferred by professionals to exercise the

ABS. With this technique you exercise the muscles of the

pelvic floorthus activating the transversus and obliques abdominals, which would not otherwise be exercised.

These exercises were developed by

Dr Marcel Caufriez to help women in the stage of

postpartum to prevent or recover from dysfunctions of the

pelvic floorbut its benefits were soon discovered to achieve a

flat stomach and a strong abdomen.

And it is that hypopressive exercises can reduce up to a

9% waist circumference. But not because it helps you

burn down body fat, but because, by working our deepest muscles, our abdomen will remain

flatter giving the feeling that we have lost some belly.

exist

two classes of hypopressive, static and dance abdominals, which can be combined or performed separately. In the

static there is no displacement and it is easier to control the technique. The

dance or dynamic they are more complicated to execute since they include twists and are performed both standing up and in other postures, so they require greater flexibility.

What you have to pay special attention to in hypopressives is the

breathing. Through it activates the

musculature that gives stability to the lumbar and abdominal part, reaching what is known as

apnea and thus activating the

transverse of the abdomen, the

diaphragmthe

serratus and the muscles of

pelvic floor.

This is the respiratory pattern to follow prior to the exercises:

inhale and exhale calmly three times. Inhalation lasts two seconds and exhalation lasts four. On the last exhalation you should

expel all the air of the lungs and keeping the

apnea the ribs are opened which causes the abdomen to sink.

The best hypopressive exercises to reduce the waist



belly vacuum



The abdominal vacuum exercise is ideal for strengthening the

ABSand you can do it from almost

any position, including standing, sitting and kneeling. you simply have to

exhale all the air in your body as you try to touch your spine with the

belly button. Make sure to hold this position for at least

5 or 10 seconds.

Venus



It is recommended to take this position

standing, keeping the spine as straight as possible and the elbows flexed. I know

get all the air out and after relaxing the abdomen,

open the ribs with which the abdomen sinks inward. In this position the lungs are kept empty.

between 6 and 8 seconds.

demeter



We finish with the Demeter exercise, what can we do

standing or lying down. First we put the feet at the same width of the hips and make a

shoulder protraction in order to separate the scapulae. From here, we tilt the axis forward a bit and make a

belly vacuum.