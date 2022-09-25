Three very easy hypopressive exercises that reduce, refine and slim the waist without effort
The
hypopressive have become the exercises preferred by professionals to exercise the
ABS. With this technique you exercise the muscles of the
pelvic floorthus activating the transversus and obliques abdominals, which would not otherwise be exercised.
These exercises were developed by
Dr Marcel Caufriez to help women in the stage of
postpartum to prevent or recover from dysfunctions of the
pelvic floorbut its benefits were soon discovered to achieve a
flat stomach and a strong abdomen.
And it is that hypopressive exercises can reduce up to a
9% waist circumference. But not because it helps you
burn down body fat, but because, by working our deepest muscles, our abdomen will remain
flatter giving the feeling that we have lost some belly.
exist
two classes of hypopressive, static and dance abdominals, which can be combined or performed separately. In the
static there is no displacement and it is easier to control the technique. The
dance or dynamic they are more complicated to execute since they include twists and are performed both standing up and in other postures, so they require greater flexibility.
What you have to pay special attention to in hypopressives is the
breathing. Through it activates the
musculature that gives stability to the lumbar and abdominal part, reaching what is known as
apnea and thus activating the
transverse of the abdomen, the
diaphragmthe
serratus and the muscles of
pelvic floor.
This is the respiratory pattern to follow prior to the exercises:
inhale and exhale calmly three times. Inhalation lasts two seconds and exhalation lasts four. On the last exhalation you should
expel all the air of the lungs and keeping the
apnea the ribs are opened which causes the abdomen to sink.
The best hypopressive exercises to reduce the waist
belly vacuum
The abdominal vacuum exercise is ideal for strengthening the
ABSand you can do it from almost
any position, including standing, sitting and kneeling. you simply have to
exhale all the air in your body as you try to touch your spine with the
belly button. Make sure to hold this position for at least
5 or 10 seconds.
Venus
It is recommended to take this position
standing, keeping the spine as straight as possible and the elbows flexed. I know
get all the air out and after relaxing the abdomen,
open the ribs with which the abdomen sinks inward. In this position the lungs are kept empty.
between 6 and 8 seconds.
demeter
We finish with the Demeter exercise, what can we do
standing or lying down. First we put the feet at the same width of the hips and make a
shoulder protraction in order to separate the scapulae. From here, we tilt the axis forward a bit and make a
belly vacuum.