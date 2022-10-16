Three very recent fantasy and science fiction movies that you can watch on Netflix

Three science fiction and fantasy proposals from recent years that have recently arrived on Netflix. And they have nothing to do with each other! From emotional fantasy filled with special effects to action comedy with nods to the past, passing through the most thoughtful and existential auteur cinema. This weekend no one is left without their dose of fantastic cinema.

welcome to marwen

Robert Zemeckis (director of classics like ‘Back to the Future’ or ‘Contact’, and also of visual experiments like ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’ and different forays into digital animation) and Caroline Thompson (screenwriter of hits like ‘Eduardo Scissorhands’, ‘The Addams Family’ or ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’) join forces in this well-intentioned fantasy full of special effects. In it, Steve Carell plays a man who creates a miniature fantasy kingdom where he can do his bidding.

Ad Astra

Curiously or significantly, one of the most openly focused recent films on the exploration of the limits of space comes with a) a director who usually does not do gender -James Gray, director of ‘Z, the lost city’-; and b) a film that has more of a generational melodrama than a space adventure. The result is a singular story but also pure metaphysical science fiction, and that starts with an enigma and an explorer: an astronaut travels to the limits of the solar system in search of his father who disappeared on a mission years before.

Men in Black: International

Although it did not do particularly well at the box office, this third installment (almost a remake, with all the time that has passed since the original two) of the adventures of the men in black is a very competent science fiction comedy that takes up the mythical association of control of aliens, this time with international reach. A good cast (Chris Hemsworth and

Tessa Thompson, who knew each other from Marvel’s ‘Thor’, is joined by Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson and Emma Thompson) directed by an expert in action cinema like F. Gary Gray, which guarantees sound, fury and sunglasses.