three video spoilers show us new creatures hidden in the Beta – Nerd4.life

YouTuber Xolara shared new videos dedicated to Elden Ring, taking advantage of the Beta version of the game. In FromSoftware’s Game Network test there were creatures, such as “the tower animal” you see above, but they have been disabled in the version given to players. As always, we remind you not to watch the videos if you don’t want to undergo some kind of anticipation /spoiler about the game.

The tower animal, as defined in the video, is similar to a creature shown in the Elden Ring trailers. It is a tower with legs, which moves. The video shows it to us inside the swamp of the Network Test, one of the first play areas.

The second video, which you can see below, is dedicated to Melina. As indicated by the description, Melina (who serves as an intermediary to level up the checkpoints) is also a boss of the game. In the video she is replaced with one of the first bosses encountered in the open world, but her moves and dialogue don’t work properly.

Next, we find a kind of strange to be skeletal, deformed, with a bird skeleton. The video indicates that there is no information about it. The model found in the game cannot even be hit.

