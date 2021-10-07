News

Three Warning Signs Suggest Bitcoin Rally Overheated By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Three warning signs suggest that Bitcoin’s rally is overheated

On October 7, Bitcoin (BTC) faced new doubts about the strength of its bull run as analysts consider a potential reversal of Wednesday’s short squeeze.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Funding Rates Return to Positive Territory Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show BTC / USD just above $ 54,000 after the pair failed to consolidate new support at $ 55,000.

The previous day had seen a sharp rally ending at $ 55,700 for Bitcoin, accompanied by strong buying pressure. However, as funding rates turn positive on exchanges, concerns on Thursday focus on a potential bearish move.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

