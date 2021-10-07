Three Warning Signs Suggest Bitcoin Rally Overheated By CoinTelegraph



Three warning signs suggest that Bitcoin's rally is overheated



On October 7, Bitcoin (BTC) faced new doubts about the strength of its bull run as analysts consider a potential reversal of Wednesday’s short squeeze.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Funding Rates Return to Positive Territory Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show BTC / USD just above $ 54,000 after the pair failed to consolidate new support at $ 55,000.

The previous day had seen a sharp rally ending at $ 55,700 for Bitcoin, accompanied by strong buying pressure. However, as funding rates turn positive on exchanges, concerns on Thursday focus on a potential bearish move.

