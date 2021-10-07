Three warning signs suggest that Bitcoin’s rally is overheated

On October 7, Bitcoin (BTC) faced new doubts about the strength of its bull run as analysts consider a potential reversal of Wednesday’s short squeeze.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Funding rates return to positive territory

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show BTC / USD just above $ 54,000 after the pair failed to consolidate new support at $ 55,000.

The previous day had seen a sharp rally to $ 55,700 for Bitcoin, accompanied by strong buying pressure. However, as funding rates turn positive on exchanges, concerns focus on Thursday a potential bearish move.

The arrival of funding rates at excessively positive levels suggests that the market anticipates a further rise, and that a significant portion of the value is in long positions on BTC. Under these circumstances, a mass liquidation of positions could accelerate and exacerbate the correction, should it begin.

Bitcoin funding rate chart vs. BTC / USD. Source: Bybt

The mood among investors is reflected in the sentiment data, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index at 76/100, in the area of ​​”extreme greed.”

“BTC investors are extremely greedy at the moment,” he warned the trader and analyst Rekt Capital.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index, October 7. Source: Alternative.me

Prepare for the realizable sale

With $ 10,000 off its all-time high, Bitcoin faces significant resistance levels at $ 58,000, $ 60,000 and above to return to price discovery.

Related: Price hike: Are whales anticipating approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF?

As Cointelegraph reported, forecasts indicate October should end just below the ATH, while November could see a return to lower levels before the December finale breaks current records.

However, experienced participants are already recommending an exit strategy this week, including John Bollinger, creator of the Bollinger Bands, a well-known trading indicator:

“Second target reached for BTC / USD. Upper band expanding with the rally. Keep a trailing stop like BBstop or Chandelier. Green light for now, but I’m starting to look for maximum / exit signals. “

Second target achieved, $ BTCUSD. UpperBB expanding with the rally. Keep a trailing stop like BBstop or a Chandelier going. All clear for now, but starting looking for signs of a top / exit. I am off for a couple of weeks of travel. Good trading! #Bitcoin – John Bollinger (@bbands) October 5, 2021

The Bollinger Bands track the bullish and bearish volatility of an asset and currently suggest that calmer conditions should prevail. When the bands tighten, however, they anticipate an increase in volatility.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) daily chart with Bollinger Bands. Source: TradingView

Altcoins, meanwhile, may not offer significant gains until next year.