three ways to prevent psychological disorders

In recent years, the importance of mental health he has gained weight and has become a medical and social priority. This trend has been especially driven by the pandemic since, in an international context, it is estimated that the health crisis was an incentive that increased disorders such as anxiety and depression by 25%. On the other hand, issues such as the high rate of youth suicide, which in Spain is the second cause of death among people between 15 and 29 years of age. In addition, according to the Spanish Mental Health Confederation, 1 in 4 people have or will have a mental health problem throughout their lives.

In this line, it should be noted that various studies indicate that mental illness will be the leading cause of disability by 2030.

In addition, in Spain, concern about mental health has increased 16 points compared to last year. Precisely, 51% of the population, according to data from the Global Health Service Monitor 2022, place it as the first health concern.

Taking time for yourself is essential to create pleasant and stable environments that contribute to good mental health. To find out exactly how we can take care of ourselves with small details and routines, Deusto Salud, a training center specializing in health and well-being, shares a guide with key recommendations:

1. Exercise and relaxation techniques. The psychologist and professor at Deusto Salud, Eva Soto, affirms that “the best way to protect our well-being is to work on prevention. Moderate physical activity, breathing and concentration exercises proposed by yoga or mindfulness are very simple resources that anyone can integrate. Broadly speaking, it consists of working the body to stimulate the brain and reduce stress and anxiety levels.

two. Maintain healthy habits. There is a direct correlation between issues such as diet or hours of sleep and mental health. The nurse and regular speaker at Deusto Salud, Isabel Portillo, explains that “harmful habits must be left behind. Eating healthy, exercising and sleeping properly is essential to enjoy emotional well-being. It is about creating an environment that contributes to obtaining mental stability and does not cause emotional imbalances. “I advise everyone to get rid of ties, that is, to focus on those projects, work, plans and those people who bring light and peace to our lives and who make us grow,” adds Portillo.

3. take care of yourself. Taking care of your own emotional well-being should be a priority. Mireya García, nutritionist and professor at Deusto Salud, points out that “it is important to practice self-care and spend time doing things that help us improve our physical and mental health.” The expert also highlights how useful it is to turn to professionals for help. “We need to educate people to see a psychologist when they have a problem,” she says.

Sport, a lifesaver

According to the experts at Synergym Holding SL, a Spanish chain of sports centres, sport has established itself as one of the fundamental tools for reducing symptoms of stress and anxiety. With all this, subjects with high levels of total physical activity and in free time have higher levels of mental health than those who perform a low level of physical activity.

“The high intensity workouts They are a good alternative to achieve short-term physical and mental benefits. Because the body is subjected to such demanding work, the body continues to work after finishing the exercise to try to return to a normal state,” says David Utrero, Area Manager at Synergym. Combining high intensity programs based on the level of resistance of each user allows to improve strength and muscle mass, as well as mood. Regular exercise helps release endorphins, natural brain chemicals that promote a sense of well-being.

Exercises for mental health

Synergym experts propose an average of 3 hours a week of high-intensity exercise to improve stress and anxiety levels. In this sense, the three most efficient exercises are:

– Strength exercise – Strength. Coach-led sessions. Current scientific studies show that strength training is one of the methods with the greatest impact on the musculoskeletal system and one of the most effective in preventing weakness and frailty. In this way, if performed two to three times a week, it increases strength and muscle mass, favoring high levels of independence and vitality.

– Boxing metabolic training – Boxing Hiit. This type of training generates an important discharge of adrenaline that helps to get rid of the tensions of training. A modality that gains weight among users and where an increase in demand of 70% of Synergym subscribers stands out.

– High Intensity – Cross HIIT. High-intensity team training sessions that combine global and athletic exercises involving numerous muscle groups. This modality classified as high intensity allows you to burn a very high percentage of calories and increase muscle mass and aerobic resistance at the same time.

“Due to the success of this type of high-intensity program in the market, we have adapted the classes in our sports centers by increasing the number of specialized fitness areas. That is why we have inaugurated the Cross Zone in all our facilities to respond to the new needs of our partners”, concludes the Synergym expert.

