three wishes to have the best game in the saga (and not die trying)

My partner and friend asked Ruben Marquez of VidaExtra if there was someone left without making a thread of curiosities about the new Kingdom Hearts throughout the network and was satisfied to see that someone had already released a zoom at Sora’s feet to say yours too. I see it differently: Kingdom Hearts is not just any saga and the Twitter threads are one more example of the desire and excitement of some fans hungry for more adventures from Sora, Riku, Kairi and company. What is the secret? Being a franchise and heroes that have grown up alongside a whole generation of players, so it won’t matter what I do, tell or perform: it’s listening to the first Hikari chords with Hikaru Utada and healing any Nomuresque wound. But one thing does not remove the other, it is inevitable for me to talk to you about Dumbo, the more than obvious elephant in the room after the presentation of the new installment. Let me be direct: I believe that the love that fans profess for the series is not reciprocated by Square Enix. Therefore, I will rub Aladdin’s genie lamp and tell you my three wishes for Kingdom Hearts 4.

The first is that Square Enix bring back the origins of the crossover that was Kingdom Hearts in its first chapters. Have you noticed that, as the different installments progressed, the presence of the Final Fantasy heroes was increasingly innocuous? I miss the surprises, the appearances of protagonists and villains of the most remembered chapters of the brand, and I think that their rescue would not be incompatible in a hypothetical coexistence with the characters that Nomura has been shaping over the last 20 years. Sora’s look at Cloud in Olympus Coliseum, definitely. Beyond increased participation and rich fan-service from the house, I think it would be great if Square Enix did what it couldn’t do in its franchise origins: include Dragon Quest in the equation. Can you imagine Akira Toriyama’s characters coexisting with Walt Disney’s classics? Not to mention the presence of Star Wars and Marvel heroes as our colleagues at MGG suggest, of course. It would seem like a dream come true to me.

The second wish is about the decreased honesty in what was shown by the editor. What is shown in the most recent trailer is ambitious and interesting in terms of gameplay, but I keep thinking that any resemblance to reality that we receive on a date yet to be determined will be coincidence. My reasons for mistrust are obvious: Already in the presentation of Kingdom Hearts 3 they showed something that did not end up being, so I would like the ambitious new path of the franchise to be more honest than that of the third part sample. Could a fresh start help sort out the ideas for build something new that does not betray the foundations of the saga? I think so, but maybe Nomura should stop Nomurear and focus the shot on something that lives up to what is required of his players to follow his plot. Allow me to explain myself: I think that the final result of everything that is Kingdom Hearts as a saga is not up to the effort that has been made by the players to follow each glimpse of history in minor mobile, portable or compilation products with additions of small brushstrokes to their history. It’s time to change that modus operandi: you can tell a great story without so many extravagances.

I’ll rub Aladdin’s genie lamp and tell you my three wishes for Kingdom Hearts 4The third wish goes on Square Enix communication. I think I’m not saying anything outrageous if I tell you that there is no Japanese company that handles communication with its users worse than the parents of Final Fantasy. For example, two buttons: Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy Remake 2. But the road between the presentation of Kingdom Hearts 3 in June 2013 and its release in January 2019 was quite exhausting. Pure media fatigue of a project that was presented too soon and that did not offer anything tangible in two years, when it reappeared at E3 in 2015. Too many projects for Nomura and Square Enix? We are talking about the years of Final Fantasy Versus XIII, the first chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake and the third Kingdom Hearts, which caused Nomura to leave the direction of the fifteenth episode of Final Fantasy. Are the waters calm enough now? I do not have it so clear.

I don’t know if I’m asking the genius of Robbin Williams and Dan Castellaneta or I’m going to get a slap for my audacityI have many more wishes for Kingdom Hearts 4, but for my sanity and that of the players who love the franchise, I would use those shared here to have the foundations of what could be the best chapter of the saga to date and not die on the shore. I don’t know if I’m asking the genius of Robbin Williams and Dan Castellaneta or I’m going to get a slap for my audacity if it’s the one from the recent live-action version played by Will Smith. In any case, if my prayers were fulfilled, I’ll gladly take William’s snot puffer. Do not fail us, Nomura. ouch!

