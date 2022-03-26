Three women will animate the Oscar ceremony

Getty Oscars 2022 cheerleaders

The 94th edition of the Oscars, which will be held this Sunday. They will return to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be enlivened by a trio of women and we will be able to enjoy the talent of comedians Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.





Oscars 2022 – Hosts Promo

The 2022 edition of this award will be the first in which three women are the ones who lead the event that rewards the best of the seventh art. In addition, let us remember that the ceremony had three editions without a driver.





Oscars 2022 with Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall (Behind The Scenes)

The organizers have recovered the figure of the presenter, but multiplied by three in the form of the best comedians Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The last host of the Oscars was the communicator Jimmy Kimmel, in 2018. The comic formula was also on stage when Ellen DeGeneres delivered pizzas and made a tweet the most shared in history.





Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes And Regina Hall Prep For Oscars

The low audience points sought that this year the academy had a strategy to attract the public. In a short clip broadcast on abc television, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes agreed that they should do their job “better than the other drivers” at the 2022 Oscars, but after admitting that it was a competition, they realized that they did not really remember their predecessors since the three years of presentations had passed without them being able to perceive it, so they proclaimed themselves “winners”.





Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes Talk About Hosting "The Oscars" – The Oscars on ABC

This is not the first time that three people lead the Oscar Awards ceremony, however, the three actresses are pioneers as women in charge of driving.

The dynamics of the award

In addition, details of how the dynamics will work were delivered. As reported, the ceremony will be divided into three parts and each of the cheerleaders will have their own segment of it. Thus, they would not be together animated, but would take turns throughout the night.

List of ceremony presenters





Roast Charlie Sheen – Amy Schumer

The presenters of the Oscars 2022 awards that will accompany the stellar conductors Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are:

Josh Brolin

Jacob Elordi

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jason Momoa

J K Simmons

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Kevin Costner

DJ Khaled

Woody Harrelson,

Tony Hawk,

Anthony Hopkins

Samuel L Jackson

Daniel Kaluya

John Leguizamo

Simu Liu

rami maleck

Shawn Mendez

Bill Murray

Elliot Page

Tyler Perry

Chris Rock

Kelly Slater,

wesley snipes

John Travolta

Shaun White





CODA: Award Acceptance Speech | 28th Annual SAG Awards | TNT

The Latin representation will say present with the Mexican actor Eugenia Derbez who is part of the cast of one of the nominated films of the night “Coda”, during the musical presentation the singer Sebastian Yatra will sing the theme of the film “Encanto”, from AhoraMismo We send all the best wishes to the nominees of the night.