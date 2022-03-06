Three workers from a Pedernales farm were murdered; the bodies were removed on mules | Security | News

Pedernales, MANABI

Three people who worked on a farm in the rural area of ​​Pedernales, in Manabí, were killed.

The victims had shots to the head, back and jaw. The bodies showed no signs of torture nor were their limbs tied, police said.

The incident occurred in the Plátano estuary, in the Atahualpa de Pedernales parish. The victims were identified as Jonathan Macías Aguayo, 25 years old; Pedro Martínez Altafuya, 42 years old; and, Marco Varela Pincay, 40 years old.

It is known that the first two were hacienda guards and the other was the administrator.

The site where they died is remote and the bodies could only be removed on Thursday. To get to the site you must travel a journey that lasts more than three hours on horseback and about five hours on foot.

According to the first inquiries carried out by police personnel who arrived in the sector, the crime would have occurred last Wednesday morning.

The police were alerted and after walking for several hours in the middle of the mud, they removed the bodies. They cut cane and built a trailer that was tied to mules. The bodies were taken to a road, where the legal medicine car was waiting.

The bodies were transferred to the forensic center in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas for autopsy.

Jonathan Macías had been working as a custodian of the hacienda for about a month. He was from Manta. Celso Altafuya was from El Carmen and Marco Varela, from Guayaquil.

Police reported that one of the bodies was in the main alley and the other two were behind the house.

Pedro Martínez, Celso’s brother, stated that he found out about the death on Wednesday around 6:00 p.m.

He explained that every five days they changed the guard and he had to work from this Thursday.

Residents of the place are concerned about what happened, because macabre events like this are not frequent in the place. (I)