Three workshops offer practices and simulations in Pulmonology

A group of young people participating in the program ‘Joves per la Medicina’.

attract the students from Medicine to the specialty of Pneumology In recent years, it has become one of the concerns by the medical societiesespecially from the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separate). Now him Bellvitge Hospital has decided to go a step further, offering high school students the opportunity to learn about the benefits of the specialty.

The challenge of transmitting this passion to young people in the different specialties is one of the purposes that the Foundation has set itself Catalonia La Pedrera, with the aim that more and more generations are interested in these work professions. Thanks to the collaboration of Hospital of Santa Creu i Sant Pauthe Bellvitge Hospitalthe Barcelona Clinicthe Hospital Germans Trias i Pujolthe Sea Hospital and the Barcelona Institute Global Healthfirst and second year high school students can take a tour to see first-hand how they work in a hospital from assistance to research.

Thus, the programYouth for Medicine‘ hosts in its second edition a total of 150 students interested in the world of medicine and health, starting a tour of the different hospitals to delve into the specialties that healthcare offers. The Bellvitge Hospitalspecifically, is introducing young people to the world of Pneumology. As he has stated in Medical Writing health saints, Head of Pneumology Service, “This is the first year we have participated in this program. Our experience is very good with students, the idea is to promote medical talent among young people and make the specialty known.”

Santos believes that this program allows young people to learn more about the Pneumologydespite acknowledging that a long road still awaits them: “It is a long task, they must do Medicineperform the MIR and assess if they want to access this specialty. We give them brushstrokes of what Pulmonology means. We have received three groups of 25 people and we present them with the service, concepts on how the lung works, the main risk factors for developing lung diseases and their treatments”.

Three rotating workshops: An approach to Pulmonology

The program within the specialty, entitled ‘Respiratory diseases: when breathing is not easy‘, has three rotating workshops that promote different sections within Pneumology. “The first workshop is held in the unit of respiratory semicriticalwhere the patients with severe respiratory failure. We teach students how to monitor the patient, in addition to teaching them the different therapy supports and devices that we put into practice. On the other hand, they know the models of oxygen therapy and non-invasive mechanical ventilation,” says the pulmonologist at Bellvitge Hospital.

The other hands-on workshop is “using a doll so that students can see how the lungs inflate, as well as auscultate and listen for breath sounds. We evaluated how to measure lung function through a spirometry. We also have a ultrasound where they themselves can see the chest wall and how the lung and diaphragm move. There is a chest model to make punctures in the nerveto later analyze the pleural fluid”, says Salud Santos.

Finally, the third and last workshop is based, as the pulmonologist explains, “on endoscopy and bronchoscopy to see the bronchi inside. We perform lung cancer scans and biopsies through this test. We have a simulator that simulates bronchi in a normal situation and in different pathologies”.

Covid-19 generates great relevance to the specialty

Pneumology has gained a vital importance in recent years, and one of the main factors that has caused this change has been the pandemic caused by the Covid-19. This type of pathology has caused infected people to suffer respiratory problems, giving great relevance to the specialty. “We have verified that many of the young participants have had a special interest and have been participatory in asking questions regarding the treatments or symptom that they have heard in the news over the last few years. Programs like the one we offer are a fantastic opportunity to arouse interest, vocation and offer references that guide and inspire young people in this field of science”, he assures Berta Anglesresponsible for the Joves per la Medicina program.