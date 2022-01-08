“Three years ago I said no to Milan, a pleasure to have done so.” Here’s how it really went- Corriere.it

from Carlos Passerini

There was never a real offer, just a poll. It was the summer of 2019 and then the Rossoneri chose Giampaolo, who would then give way to Pioli

He was angry with everyone, Josè Mourinho. With his team, with the referee, with the Var, and finally with the Milan fans who actually played with him throughout the game. What was striking, however, was above all the background that the Roma coach made public at the end of the match: “A few years ago the Milan managers spent three days in London and they wanted me to be their new coach in Milan – his words in the post press conference competition -. It gives me tremendous pleasure not to have accepted the offer given how the public reacted. Today I am doubly happy with what I replied. They came to me but I answered back home, I’m not coming to Milan. I am a professional, it is true, but in my professionalism there is also passion. Today I am passionate about Roma, but there is also a passion for my past. And today, given what has happened, I feel great pleasure in saying no to the Milan managers ».

But what really happened? As it turns out, a real offer was never formalized, it didn’t go beyond a few superficial surveys. It was the summer of 2019, Rino Gattuso had just resigned and there was a replacement to choose who could bring the team back to the Champions League. The Rossoneri club eventually chose Marco Giampaolo, who was then sacked in November, giving way to Stefano Pioli.

Mourinho had already thrown it there on Wednesday, on the eve, “after 2010 Roma was not the first Italian team I spoke to», And then return to the topic after the defeat. This time explicitly mentioning the name: Milan, in fact. Certainly the choirs of San Siro annoyed him. But Mou is Mou, nothing he says is accidental. And if he had done it to distract attention from the heavy defeat of his Roma, seventh in the standings and -14 from Inter?