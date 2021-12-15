Three years of darkness for the car, registrations stopped at one and a half million

Listen to the audio version of the article

The volume crisis in the auto market will last until 2022 putting a strain on the entire sector. This is the estimate of the Promotor Study Center chaired by Gian Primo Quagliano. This year and next year, registrations will remain around the one and a half million threshold, with a loss of almost a quarter of the market over 2019, pre-covid phase, and with a strong negative impact on the age of the fleet in circulation.

In detail, registrations in 2021 will touch 1,460,000 with a decrease of 23.8% on 2019 and a modest growth of 5.7% on 2020, the year of the lockdown and the outbreak of the pandemic.

Promotor: state incentive plan is needed

“We need the Government and Parliament to launch an incentive plan at least three years and it is necessary that a plan for the transition to electricity be developed that clearly defines who, for example, will have to bear the costs and how to compensate for the expected negative impact on employment and industrial production », underlines Quagliano. An even more urgent intervention in light of the Government’s stance, through the Cite, on internal combustion engines, banning new cars starting from 2035.

According to the forecasts of the Centro Studi Promotor, therefore, 2022 will also be a “year of passion”, with registrations estimated at one and a half million, a level that Promotor defines as “absolutely depressed” for the third year in a row. These volumes are inadequate to satisfy the normal demand for replacement of the fleet and to guarantee safety for the entire Italian automotive sector.

The causes of the low volume of car sales, according to the Centro Studi, are the pandemic, the weakness of the economic situation, although recovering – Italy remains below the 2007 threshold as regards GDP -, the semiconductor crisis, which forced production to proceed in fits and starts and lengthened the delivery times of the cars, and finally the insufficient support to the demand for state incentives.