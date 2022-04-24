Three Zendaya dresses to wear at weddings

Zendaya is not only one of the most successful actresses in the world, but also a fashion icon to the point that the maison valentine He chose her as the representative of his Fall Winter 2022-2023 Collection. On Instagram she has almost 140 million followers, where she shared photos of some dresses from the collection.

The actress helps us choose three ideal dresses for a wedding according to the time of day. You can find the parts you need thanks to the great Zendaya. Look at her looks!

Short dress for a daytime wedding

valentine launched its Rendez Vouz collection in which the fuchsia palette predominates, as could be seen in its parade in Paris. being Zendaya the ambassador of the Italian house published a photo on Instagram in which she wears a dress short of this color, with open sides that is tied around the neck.

Although it is a vibrant color, it is perfect for the day because it is short, it has cut-outs at the waist, and it is elegant and classic but with a modern touch. Look for a similar design and enjoy your wedding day.

A Valentino dress.

Classic and elegant dress for the night

One of the main characteristics of Zendaya It is her inspiration in classic looks worn by celebrities such as Linda Evangelista. For the premiere of the second season of “Euphoria” she chose a dress from the Prêt à Porter collection of valentine which had vertical black and white stripes, a look the supermodel wore in 1992.

The garment was used by Linda Evangelista in the 1990s

Dress with transparencies and various colors

The American actress paid tribute to Beyoncé with a dress that the singer used in her show at the 2003 BET Awards in which she performed one of her most iconic songs, “Crazy in Love”. This garment of Zendaya It is ideal for a day or night wedding as it is full of colors, but at the same time it is very sensual and timeless.

A tribute to Beyonce.

Three perfect Zendaya dresses

In October 2018, Zendaya became a Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador and co-designed the Tommy x Zendaya capsule collections. She was inspired by diversity in her creation and her shows at Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week were highly praised.

In addition to working alongside Lancôme, Bulgari and Valentino, she was ranked as one of the best dressed women in 2018 by the fashion website Net-a-Porter. Her interest in her clothing is so great that she even received the 2020 Visionary Award for “her efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in fashion and film.”