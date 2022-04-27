Threesome between Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne? This revealed Johnny Deep

Threesome between Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne? This revealed Johnny Depp Photo: AFP Agency

Much has been said about the legal battle that the actors have Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to come to terms with their separation.

Amber Heard decided to point out in an article that she had been a victim of domestic violence without naming her ex-husband.

Johnny Depp For his part, he sued her for defamation and since then both artists are in a trial.

In the statements given by the actors, details of conversations, messages and some attacks have been known.

Many of Johnny Depp’s fans have let him know that they support him and believe what he is saying.

For his part, the actor revealed in his last statements about an alleged infidelity of his ex-wife Amber Heard.

There are several people who have given their testimony about the new statement that the actor gave Johnny Depp about possible infidelity Amber Heard being in a threesome with the businessman Elon Musk and the model Cara Delevingne.

The American actor has been in charge of collecting every piece of evidence that proves his innocence and one of these is the alleged sexual adventure of his ex-wife.

According to the testimonies and the accusation of Johnny Depp These events would have occurred in the year 2020 when she was still his wife.

He asked for the videos of the security cameras where he lived with Amber Heard to show that she arrived at the building with Elon Musk.

Was the ‘Daily Mail’ that also published some images of a woman with features similar to those of the model Cara Delevingne when he went up to the same floor of the building and through the same elevator where he was seen Elon Musk with Amber Heard.

Trinity Corrine Esparza, stated in the testimony given during the trial, that in 2017 she had seen these three characters together in the building while Johnny Depp it was not there.

“I saw them go up and down the elevator over and over again (…) Cara went up and down and then Elon and Amber went up and down”he pointed.

Josh Drew, neighbor of the exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard revealed that there was a relationship between these three celebrities.

None of those involved has given statements but the judge asked to take this evidence into account at trial.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: 100 million dollars she asks for compensation

The actress Amber Heard alleges an alleged domestic violence in which he accuses Johnny Depp of being violated and abused under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

In the trial that the artists face, she assured that she has evidence to prove it and that is why she asks for 100 million dollars from Johnny Depp for compensation.

For his part, the American actor and protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” asked for 50 million dollars for the defamation he did Amber Heard in his article published in the Washington Post.

