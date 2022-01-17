Thriller books, from Stephen King to Paula Hawkins, the crudest and most suspenseful to read in 2022

Adding some new adrenaline-pumping titles to our thriller book collection can be the perfect excuse to stay home and test our deduction skills. A sophisticated and relaxing fun that consists in ideally dressing the shoes of Sherlock Holmes ready to follow the clues of the most complicated cases and full of twists.

The truth is, some of the best thrillers and detective stories are based on books, as those from well know Netflix who have put their unmistakable theme song on several films taken from the writings of Harlan Coben. Even without the opportunity to see our favorite actor in action on screen, reading can become a golden opportunity to experience compelling moments and, above all, train the mind by modeling the faces of the characters and the places where the stories are set with a little imagination.

Those who love to read know that there are books for all tastes and the advantage lies in the full freedom to be inspired by a biography, die laughing with a comedy, overcome fear by plunging into the darkness of a horror story or get lost in the details and behind the scenes. cases of the best thrillers, where serial killers, detectives and ordinary people become the protagonists of extraordinary and complicated plots.

2022 promises to offer a good selection of new theatrical releases, but it also ensures that it will be a memorable year for literature capable of creating unforgettable opportunities for suspense. Fans of stories based on the paranormal, a little bit of violence and a lot of intrigue certainly have a wide choice to enjoy.

Thriller books to read this year:

A slow burning fire by Paula Hawkins

The author of the bestseller entitled The girl on the train, from which the homonymous film with Emily Blunt, is back with its unmistakable style to bewitch us through the pages of a book full of unspeakable secrets and old wounds. It all begins when the lifeless body of a young man, brutally murdered, is found on a houseboat in London. The main suspects in the case are three women, and each of them has a good reason for wanting him dead. The story, however, is more complicated than it seems and a web of events, relationships and stories must be unraveled to get to know the real culprit.

Billy Summers by Stephen King

Stephen King returns to the bookstore with a novel announced at the end of 2021 as an unforgettable story about destiny, justice, redemption and love. The book features a mysterious serial killer devoted to a rule he never breaks: to kill only very bad people. Now, Billy wants to retire, but not before he has committed one last murder that could be one too many, capable of destroying him and making him lose his freedom forever.

For nothing in the world by Ken Follet

Follet is the author of one of the best-selling books ever: The Pillars of the Earth, which in this case abandons the medieval era and tells of espionage, conspiracies, power and terrorists. The novel’s plot centers on the struggle for power and control, where a series of key characters take actions and make decisions that could propel the world into a global crisis. The heroes of the story embark on a race against time to try to stop the disaster and save the world leaving the reader to wallow in the uncertainty until the last page.

The Last Sister by Kendra Elliot

The novel is the first of a new saga and the first pages immediately put us in front of the dramatic scene of the discovery in the garden of the body of a man by his daughter Emily, while her younger sister was inside the house to sleep. The killer is caught and the case seems closed, but 20 years later a very similar new murder takes place that takes Detective Zander Wells to the Oregon town where it all began. After analyzing the case of Emily’s family, the investigation focuses on the possible connection between the two crimes with the consequence of revealing a terrible secret that no one in the city wants to reveal.

The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James

The book, by an author on the New York Times bestseller lists, follows the chilling story of a True Crime blogger who got into trouble after interviewing a woman who was acquitted of two murders in 1977. Claire Lake community had been shocked by the killing of two men with the same gun, for no apparent reason. In both cases, a mysterious note was found on the bodies of the victims that led an eccentric and millionaire young woman to be accused of the crimes. The suspect has retired in solitary confinement to her villa where she runs into the blogger forced to experience first-hand what it means that nothing is as it seems.

Nine Lives by Peter Swanson

The writer’s latest effort, known for his psychological suspense novels, has some elements of the novels of Agatha Christie. Nine Lives follows 9 people who receive a mysterious list on which all their names are marked. They don’t know each other, but little by little they begin to die in very strange situations, so FBI agent Jessica Winslow is called in to investigate. The woman is determined to find the connection between the strangers and the culprit behind the absurd atrocities happening before her eyes.

Insomnia by Sarah Pinborough

The author of Behind his eyes, the novel turned into one of the best psychological miniseries of Netflix, pulled out of the hat a new thriller full of incredible twists. A woman, named Emma Averell, begins to suspect that insomnia may be the clue to her incipient insanity. A disease that in the past had hit her mother guilty of having staged an accident as a result of which the protagonist had been removed from home with her sister. Emma has a lot to lose and must do everything she can to stop a process that she believes could turn her into the same kind of monster her mother turned into when she was her age.

The Children on the Hill by Jennifer McMahon

The latest novel by the American writer is inspired by Frankenstein from Mary Shelley. The story is divided into two timelines, the first takes place in 1978 and follows the story of a brilliant psychiatrist named Helen Hildreth, who is forced to navigate between her famous treatment center in Vermont and family life with her grandchildren Vi and Eric. . The problems begin when Helen brings home a mysterious girl, with whom the other children create a club dedicated to cataloging monsters. The second timeline takes us to 2019, when Lizzy Shelley travels to Vermont to investigate the case of a missing girl who, according to locals, is connected to the appearance of a monster.

The Night Shift by Alex Finlay

The story begins in late 1999 on the eve of Y2K, the Millennium bug, which many thought would be the end of the world. The apocalypse doesn’t happen, but that night, four teenage girls working on a blockbuster are attacked. One of them survives and the suspicion dissolves making them lose their tracks. 15 years later, four other teenagers are attacked while working in an ice cream shop and again there is only one survivor. Just then a connection is made between the first survivor, the brother of the prime suspect and an FBI agent who try to solve the two cases and catch the criminal.