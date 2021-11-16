Sports

Thrilling landing in San Juan for Argentina by Dybala

SAN JUAN (Argentina) – Thrills in flight for Paulo Dybala’s Argentina, in view of the next match against Brazil that could sanction Scaloni’s team’s qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. The Albiceleste selection in fact experienced moments of fear before landing at the San Juan international airport, where the challenge will be held tonight. In fact, a strong wind over a radius of 12 kilometers above the city which forced to change programs on the run.

Dybala turns 28: how many wishes for Joya!

Dybala turns 28: how many wishes for Joya!

Argentina, thrills in flight

Due to the gusts at 75 kilometers per hour, the control tower has ordered the aircraft not to land and remain at altitude for an additional 30 minutes. During that long and interminable wait it was also taken in consider the possibility of moving the landing to Mendoza and then travel the 174 kilometers away by land. In the end, however, the okay arrived for the descent, which took place safely in the original destination. However, the problems continued on the ground, because again due to the gusts of wind the Argentine delegation was forced to stay inside the plane for a long time before leaving it. Fortunately, the counter field brought only a big scare, however well experienced by the players, as explained by a spokesman for the Albiceleste national team: “It could have been worse”.

Stairs: "Messi will play, Dybala arrived injured"

Scaloni: “Messi will play, Dybala arrived injured”

