Thrilling maneuver: truck suspended in the void at a height of 100 meters

A truck hovering on the edge of the precipice, over a cliff 100 meters high. It looks like a spectacular movie scene that actually happened near the city of Changzi, Shanxi province, China.

The incident occurred on 1 January when a freight truck was passing through a narrow mountain road, but its size turned out to be too large. As reported by local media, the driver aboard the vehicle would have found himself in this situation following the directions of the satellite navigation system, which, however, was not adapted to heavy vehicles.

The truck driver then realized he couldn’t go any further and tried to back off and get off the extremely dangerous road. But in the maneuver it ended up crashing into the parapet of the street. Fortunately, both he and his colleague on board managed to get out of the truck unscathed and drive away.

The accident caused the total road blockade until January 4thwhen, according to the authorities, its normal functioning was restored. The video of the “suspended truck” immediately went viral (at this link the clip from South China Morning Post).