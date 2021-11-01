Thrilling night, but only for disguises. The Halloween party without excess

It was a thrilling night but only for some particularly successful disguise. The celebrations of Halloween they ended without excesses, so much so that no entry was registered to the Arezzo emergency room for abuse of alcohol. That was the danger most feared by the police and also by their parents, given that especially the very young were expected in the square and on the streets.

And instead everything went smoothly, also thanks to the pressing appeals launched in recent days by the authorities. Words that obviously have hit the mark and that have served to contain city events within the tracks of healthy fun.

And to say that the municipal police had set up an accurate control service in all the hot areas of the city, especially in Old Town, with the presence of uniformed and plainclothes officers. The aim was to avoid the indiscriminate sale of alcohol and, in addition, driving under the influence of alcohol which could have plagued the night with road accidents.

“We were ready to do our duty – explained the commander Aldo Poponcini – but this long weekend turned out to be very quiet fortunately. For now we only have a complaint for the refusal to show identity documents and a minor in a state of alteration delivered to the parents who brought him back home. But they are episodes on Saturdays. In the last night, no relevant events occurred and this comforts us ”.

“Talk to your boys – Poponcini had said in recent days, addressing the families. Try to understand the evening’s program and make them understand that alcohol is a bad companion on the road ”.

The help, evidently, was there and proved to be fundamental to prevent the situation from degenerating as it did a few years ago, when cases of alcohol coma they rose significantly above the guard level.