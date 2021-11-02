Thrilling Prime Videos – Let’s find out about November’s selection of titles

The scariest night of the year has just passed, but it’s always the right time to enjoy a variety of horror and fantasy titles. If you want to spend some beautiful evenings full of thrills and science fiction, let’s discover together the proposals for November from Amazon Prime Video.

Thrilling Amazon Prime Video

Let’s start with the thrilling marathon Welcome to the Blumhouse (Chapter I and II), a project consisting of eight genre films produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. Featuring Blumhouse’s trademark thrilling suspense, each present a unique perspective on common themes centered around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces.

It then continues with Bates Motel, a horror drama that tells the story of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and the obsessive and morbid relationship with his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga). The two move to the small town of White Pine Bay, Oregon, where they run an old motel. From now on, Norman’s dark side will rise… The series consists of five seasons.

In the catalog we also find the great classic ET – The Extra-Terrestrial, the 1982 masterpiece film directed by Steven Spielberg (multi-award winning Oscar and become a real cult). ET – The Extra-Terrestrial is a story of timeless friendship, which thrilled audiences of all ages.

Then there is also The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the horror drama, consisting of two seasons, set ten years after the outbreak of the Zombie apocalypse. If, on the other hand, you are looking for an action-packed sci-fi adventure, The Expanse will do for you!

Not just chills

Do you prefer the emotions of anime? There are Bleach, Lum, the space girl, Blade of the Immortal or the animated series for adults Fairfax. The branded series continue Adult Swim, with China, The, Mr. Pickles, Robot Chicken, ATHF, The Venture Bros.

