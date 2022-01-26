Through my eyes: Amanda Seyfried and a talking dog

QHow many times, observing our dog friends, we thought: “He just misses the word!“. Unlike real life, scarce of miracles, it happens in Through my eyesbroadcast tonight at 21.25 on Canale 5. Where the narrating voice is that of a dog, a beautiful Golden retriever.

An original and winning choice that embellishes a film on banal paperbut thanks to this narrative expedient he faces the joys and sorrows of a young racing driver (Milo Ventimiglia) in an original way.

Through my eyes: the plot of the movie

Based on the novel The art of running in the rain by Garth Stein, Through my eyes tells the story of the racing car driver Danny, told through the voice of his dog Enzo (in the original version voiced by Kevin Costner; in Italian from Gigi Proietti). He is the father of Zoe, with his partner Eva (Amanda Seyfried), and his career is well underway.

In family life the big dog is an essential supportespecially when Danny is faced with an illness that will upset his existence. Because it will be Enzo himself who will support the man in the fight, to give him self-confidence. Although theirs is also a friendship that cannot last forever.

An unusual point of view

From Lassie’s 1950s to comedies like Beethoven And Me & Marleywithout forgetting the tearjerker Hachiko, man’s best friends have always been one of the subjects movie favorites. But this is the first time that, except in the animation, we hear about one.

Through his voice and his gaze, the turning points in the protagonist’s life thus have a special commentator. Which abandons itself to witty and punctual, and amusing, reflections on the bizarre behavior of man. And by extension also on the big one American dreampursued by Danny.

So halfway between Look Who’s Talking and the classic dog-dramaSimon Curtis’ film uses the narrative gimmick of voiceover di Enzo (named in honor of Enzo Ferrari) to tell the classic parable of a self-made man forced to face a personal tragedy that undermines his existence.

The love for dogs of the two protagonists

Much of the film’s scenes were played by Parker, a beautiful two-year-old Golden Retriever that Milo Ventimiglia would have liked to adopt at the end of the shoot. But, as he stated at the time: “He already had a house, otherwise I would have taken him with meplus I travel too much and I would never want to “lock up” a puppy in a dog hotel“.

Amanda Seyfried’s vote is instead full of dogs, so much so that at first she was reluctant to accept the role precisely because his character at the beginning is the “enemy” of the good Enzo. The actress has always supported numerous initiatives related to the Best Friends Animal Societyan organization that promotes events to raise money for animals.

