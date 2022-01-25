Through my eyes / On Canale 5 the film with Milo Ventimiglia

Through my eyes, Channel 5 film with Amanda Seyfried

Through my eyes goes on air today, January 25, 2022, from 9.30 pm on Channel 5. In the cast in the role of Denny Swift we find the young talent Milo Ventimiglia, born in 1977, for a long time alongside in the life of Alexis Bledel, actress with whom he shot the famous telefilm ‘Una mamma per amica’. Among the other successes of Milo Ventimiglia, an American with Italian origins, to be precise, Sicilian, we also remember ‘Rocky Balboa’ in the role of Jr, the son of the boxer known as the ‘Italian Stallion’, or the funny comedy ‘A weekend from big babies 2 ‘, with Adam Sandler, before our film also in the cast of’ Ricomincio da me ‘, with Jennifer Lopez.

Half a silver dollar, Rete 4 / The plot of the film with Kieron Moore

At his side Avery “Eve” Swift is the beautiful Amanda Seyfried, an actress who was able to find her place in the international showbiz, famous for films like ‘Mamma mia!’ in which she is Sophie Sheridan, the daughter of Meryl Streep, or in ‘Betraying is an art – Boogie woogie’, alongside Gillian Anderson, distributed in Italy only on DVD, or ‘The appearance of things’, a film released by a few months in cinemas all over the world.

Hot guns / On Rete 4 the film with Audie Murphy

Through my eyes, the plot of the film: a dog called Enzo for …

We read the plot from Through my eyes. Danny Swift has a dog and named him, for the love of motors and car racing Enzo, in honor of Enzo Ferrari, the mythical patron of the most loved racing car team in the world.

The dog is a golden retriever, therefore docile and sweet, obedient and lovable, a true companion in life and games that accompanies him everywhere in life, in the most beautiful moments, when he knows his wife, his daughter is born, his wife dies as a result of a tumor and Enzo will be close to his master in the most delicate moment of all: the fight for the custody of his daughter now motherless.

My favorite wedding / On Rai 2 the film with Tess Harper

Video, the trailer for the film “Through my eyes”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED