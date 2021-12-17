throughout the month of December her children will wake up like this

Kim Kardashian prepares for Christmas with an incredible idea: you would never guess how she decided to wake up her children every morning.

How the influencer and entrepreneur will be equipped for Christmas Kim Kardashian, among the most famous women on the planet? Curiosity soon satisfied if you take a look at her Instagram profile with 270 million followers: the beautiful web celebrity was certainly not caught unprepared for the arrival of the holidays and decorated the house in a spectacular way.

Although this year she is no longer next to her ex-husband Kanye West, with whom the break now seems incurable as clarified by herself recently, the splendid 41-year-old future lawyer has left nothing in the case.

His mega villa is a riot of decorations: thehuge tree with fake snow in the living room it is illuminated by a cascade of lights and the two reindeer on the right are truly irresistible! Even the trees that can be glimpsed through the large windows overlooking the garden are fully illuminated, as shown by Kim’s daughter, North West, on TikTok.

You can’t miss the cute lucky toy soldiers that are so fashionable this year and that we are seeing in the homes of many stars. Kardashian then came up with another very, very original idea about her children.

Kim Kardashian, Christmas for her children is to the sound of music: have you seen what she did?

The famous American influencer and her ex-husband have four children, the last two of which were born with the practice of surrogacy. The children are currently 8, 6, 3 and 2 years old and for this Christmas the mother wanted to have them a special gift.

During the month of December the little ones will be awakened every morning by the music of Philip Cornish, hired to play the typical Christmas songs on the piano. In the Instagram Stories, in fact, Cornish is seen on the piano, intent on playing a Christmas medley next to the large decorated tree.

We have seen it at work in some stories published by Kardashian on Instagram, what do you think of this idea?