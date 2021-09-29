Throw away all the progress of August

The painful series of flash crashes that occurred in September had severe effects on the Bitcoin Cash market. At the time of going to press, the altcoin is trading at $ 490 after losing more than 40% of its value in the past 3 weeks. Currently BCH is strongly oriented to the downside and the risk is to see a sink to the area of ​​the “old” supports of the month of July, in the $ 385 area.

The sales pressure is still too strong

From a bullish point of view, an interesting test level is already at $ 480.00 / 480.50, which coincides with the currently closest technical support. A reaction from this support would certainly be welcome, but the best opportunities for buyers right now are likely to be further down the chart.

The sequence of consecutive decreasing highs that characterizes the ongoing bearish trend has exposed the bulls’ powerlessness in attempting to sustain the high selling pressure recorded this month. In fact, once we hit the $ 500 level, practically all the progress made since August was thrown to the wind.

Low credibility of the bullish scenario

The resistances that keep the weakness active are now positioned at the 20 and 50 period moving averages on the 4-hour chart, which transitions as we write in the $ 500-530 area. According to the analysis of the US financial journalist Saif Naqvi, “the probabilities of a bearish break of 480, with immediate projections of $ 441 and $ 427 and subsequently up to $ 385 rest on the strength of these resistances”. It would be necessary for prices to return at least above $ 558 to leave the current bearish direction behind and aim for $ 600 and $ 650 first; however, this scenario does not collect much credibility given the current arrangement of the technical oscillators.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been floating in bearish territory for most of September. With the downtrend still in place, this indicator can be expected to remain below the 55-50 line. A move to oversold territory would temporarily stimulate purchasing activity, but with only temporary effects. The CMF (Chaikin Money Flow) indicator also threatens to move below its midline, anticipating developments that would attract even more short sellers to the market.

For buyers it is better to stay at the window

In conclusion, the now evident cracks in the Bitcoin Cash market are hard to ignore. Given the little (or no) support that is coming from other altcoins and from Bitcoin itself, which are currently oriented to the downside, traders would do better to be very cautious in taking long positions, at least until the support / target at $ 385 is reached. This support has already attracted multiple purchase opportunities in recent months; an ideal situation for bullish traders.

